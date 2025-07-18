Beethoven named top choice soundtrack for exam revision season this year

GSE, A’Level and undergraduate exams may well be over, but as millions of students nervously wait for their results in the coming weeks, new research from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) reveals that orchestral music has already won honours with students. Looking back on the music that helped get people through revision season, 2025 saw a huge upturn in the percentage of students that chose orchestral music as part of their revision soundtrack – 82%, up from 69% last summer.

In terms of the most popular composers chosen to serenade and inspire the revision sessions during May and June, Beethoven was the top choice composer to study to during the countdown to exam season. Mahler was the least popular choice for this summer’s revision sessions.

Class of 2025: The top composers for exam revision:

· Beethoven – 40%

· Mozart – 39%

· Vivaldi – 22%

· Tchaikovsky – 21%

· JS Bach – 18%

Huw Davies, Deputy Managing Director of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra comments: “We all know the tremendous benefits and power that listening to music can have over our thoughts and emotions, with endless studies showing how music can help during periods of intense study. It is hugely positive that the class of 2025 have taken advantage of these benefits to give themselves the best chance of doing well.

“Furthermore, these RPO survey results give a clear sense on the value people place on orchestral music as an enriching part of their day-to-day lives. For many, the support and inspiration that orchestral music can offer during tough times forges a special bond and can be the catalyst for lifetime’s journey of music discovery.”