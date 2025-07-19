Subaru confirms new all-electric range of SUVs for Europe, including the new Subaru Uncharted compact SUV

All-New Subaru Uncharted unveiled – the brand’s first all-electric compact SUV

New Subaru Solterra with enhanced battery technology, increased driving range and refreshed look and feel

All-New Subaru E-Outback offers Symmetrical AWD, 210 mm ground clearance, dual X-MODE terrain system and 1500 kg towing capacity

Zaventem, 18 July 2025 – Subaru Europe, the European subsidiary of Subaru Corporation, today announces the launch of three new Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) models in Europe, further expanding its product offering in the UK.

Built on the newly evolved e-Subaru Global Platform, the new BEV range offers more power, enhanced range and faster charging.

The brand’s renowned All-Wheel Drive (AWD) expertise has been re-engineered for the EV era, offering superior safety, consistently deployable torque, greater road-holding precision, and refined off-road capability. The software-managed AWD system intuitively adjusts torque distribution across front and rear e-axles, providing superior cornering ability and sure-footed traction in all conditions.

As well as from the brand’s signature S-AWD platform, Subaru will offer two Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) single-motor versions of the Uncharted model in Europe. This provides customers an alternative drivetrain option that prioritises range and affordability, while continuing to deliver on Subaru’s core values of safety, capability and driving pleasure.

SUBARU UNCHARTED

Introducing Subaru Uncharted, the brand’s first all-electric compact SUV. A vehicle designed for outdoor-loving explorers and performance enthusiasts alike, the Uncharted delivers the signature Subaru ruggedness allied with dynamic agility. The Subaru Uncharted has a purposefully styled exterior, as well as a generously equipped cabin, featuring a squared steering wheel, dual wireless chargers, paddle shifters and a 14-inch infotainment display. The Uncharted boasts a turning circle of 5.5 meters, 210 mm of ground clearance, and suspension and steering optimised to deliver a responsive and agile driving experience.

Three drivetrain options will be available for the Subaru Uncharted, the core option being the signature All-Wheel-Drive system, utilising dual motor technology. The 77 kW/h battery provides 252 kW (344 ps) and provides up to 292 miles of range, with 0 to 62 mph in5.0 seconds and 1500 kg of towing capability.

Alongside, Subaru Europe will also offer a new Long-Range, Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) version, utilising the same 77 kW/h battery, but powered with a single motor, delivering a range of up to 363 miles*. Thanks to Subaru’s world-leading expertise in traction and stability control tuning, the FWD variants retain superior road-holding and dynamic capability, while also offering enhanced efficiency and a greater EV range.

An alternative single-motor, FWD version will also be available with a smaller 57.7 kW/h battery, offering a range of 276 miles*. All versions of the Subaru Uncharted are equipped with a 22 kW on-board charger as standard, allowing it to charge from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes, even in extreme conditions, thanks to its pre-conditioning capabilities.

The Subaru Uncharted will launch in the UK in early 2026, with full UK specifications, drivetrain options, and pricing to be announced closer to the launch.

SUBARU E-OUTBACK

Inspired by the 30-year legacy of Subaru’s Outback – the original crossover pioneer – the E-Outback now redefines the flagship model for the EV generation. The name “Outback,” a historic model name for Subaru, has been adopted for the new BEV to be introduced in the European market (known as Trailseeker in the US market). The Subaru E-Outback combines everything drivers love about its trusted petrol-powered sibling – versatility, capability, and go-anywhere confidence – with thrilling electric power and refined technology.

The Subaru E-Outback is built for adventure with a 74.7 kW/h battery, providing 280 kW (380 ps) and enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 4.4 seconds, while also offering a range of over 279 miles*. As customers have come to expect from Subaru, the E-Outback is fitted with the iconic Symmetrical AWD system, and is complemented by 210 mm of ground clearance, a dual X-MODE terrain selection system and provides a 1500 Kg towing capacity.

Safety is always paramount, and the E-Outback is fitted with a comprehensive range of passive and active safety systems, including Emergency Driving Stop, Secondary Collision Braking, and EyeSight Driving Assist system-inspired features.

The Subaru E-Outback is a spacious and adaptable vehicle, longer than the Solterra, giving increased luggage space, enough to fit 4 large suitcases with ease, or all the equipment needed for your next adventure.

NEW SUBARU SOLTERRA

Three years after the launch of Subaru’s first electric SUV, the Solterra has been refreshed with significant hardware and software upgrades, as well as sleek new styling.

The dual e-axles now deliver 252 kW (344ps), enabling the Solterra to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 5.1 seconds. The drive battery capacity has increased to 73.1 kW/h and is capable of exceeding 310 miles on a full charge. Further battery improvements have also resulted in faster charging speeds, with the new Solterra now able to charge from 10 to 80% in just 30 minutes at -10°C, with pre-conditioning and an optional 22 kW AC charger. Towing capacity has also doubled to 1500 kgs.

Additionally, the Subaru Solterra has undergone a design refresh, with purposeful aero-optimised front styling, a redesigned interior, and an advanced 14-inch infotainment display. Safety, a central pillar for Subaru as a brand, has been enhanced with added camera support for all-surface awareness.

Adding these three models to its current line-up, Subaru will continue to deliver and intends to keep on delivering the promise of enjoyment and peace of mind to car enthusiasts and born-ready explorers alike, ensuring they stay driven by what they love.

The Subaru Uncharted and Solterra models are due to launch in the UK market in early 2026, with the Subaru E-Outback arriving on UK shores in Summer 2026.