A junior football team in Cramlington are donning personalised training coats and hooded jumpers this season, thanks to a local housebuilder.

Bellway, which is building at the St Nicholas Manor and Arcot Manor developments in the town, donated £528 to cover the cost of new fleece jackets and hoodies for Cramlington United’s Under-10 Leopards.

The club, which was formed in 2010, welcomes footballers from all walks of life irrespective of ability, and has teams ranging from Under-7s to adults.

Joey Harries, coach of the Leopards team, said: “Bellway’s kind donation has enabled the children to train outdoors throughout the winter months and to really get the most out of their training sessions.

“It has also meant that all our players, regardless of their background, can wear the latest gear with their initials printed on, so we would like to say a massive thank you to Bellway for making this possible.

“We rely on the generosity of volunteers, so to receive a donation like this is a huge help and we are very grateful for Bellway’s support.”

Emma Chesterton, Head of Sales for Bellway North East, said: “As a local housebuilder with two developments in the town we are keen to support worthy causes in the area and we were delighted to provide this assistance to Cramlington United FC.

“The training ground on Crowhall Lane is just down the road from St Nicholas Manor, so it’s very much our local club. We are pleased to hear the U10s are enjoying wearing their personalised training coats and we wish them all the best for the rest of the season.”

For more information about the new homes Bellway is building at St Nicholas Manor and Arcot Manor, visit bellway.co.uk.