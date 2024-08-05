eBay makes Goodwood hillclimb debut with TV star George Clarke behind the wheel of the eBay Lounge

eBay is returning to the Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard this year to complete its first ever hillclimb, with TV presenter and architect George Clarke at the wheel

George will drive the eBay Lounge – a converted 1975 Mk1 Ford Transit, designed with legendary car designer Peter Stevens – up the Hill on Thursday 11 th July

eBay has reinvented its award-winning stand from last year and will host interactive competitions and talks by professional drivers and automotive experts

The eBay ‘Garage’ at Goodwood Festival of Speed aims to ignite the DIY spirit of attendees and is located next to Future Lab presented by Randox

London, 5th July 2024. eBay, one of the UK’s largest online automotive marketplaces, will take part in Goodwood Festival of Speed’s iconic hillclimb for the first time at this year’s event. It will send its newly converted 1975 Mk1 Ford Transit up the famous Hill on Thursday 11th July with TV presenter and architect George Clarke behind the wheel.

The converted 1975 Mk1 Ford Transit was designed with the help of Peter Stevens, designer of the McLaren F1. Named the eBay Lounge, it has been lovingly restored using period-correct running gear, brakes and suspension, all sourced from the online marketplace, with the interior undergoing extensive changes, allowing it to operate as a pop-up eBay Store and event support vehicle.

eBay will be inspiring petrolheads with the eBay Garage – an interactive stand space, where festival goers can immerse themselves in the world of vehicle parts and accessories. This year, the eBay Garage is set to ignite the DIY spirit with a series of talks on the eBay Live Stage with content creators and restorers including Becky Evans, Mat Armstrong, and Workshop Diaries presenter and mechanic, Edd China.

The eBay Garage will also include a selection of experiences, including Order Point, which allows them to check out the variety of parts that fit their vehicle. Visitors can also take part in a number of games, including the eBay Assured Fit Challenge, which will see opponents compete against one another to test their ability to fit all of the right parts on a car. Each provides a chance to win exclusive eBay goodies and merchandise, as well as to shop online for parts and accessories.

eBay is the ultimate one-stop-shop for all car parts and accessories. The Certified Recycled programme provides the ultimate peace of mind when buying second hand parts for those who may be interested in restorations of their own or simply possess eBay’s DIY spirit, as all items are inspected, warrantied and sourced from end-of-life vehicles from approved suppliers.

For more information please contact ebay@performancecomms.com