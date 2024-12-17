Bentley Continental GT Speed recognized as Newsweek’s Most Anticipated New Vehicle for 2025

Newsweek awards top honour to the Bentley Continental GT Speed at its 2025 Most Anticipated Awards

Featuring the Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, the fourth generation Continental GT Speed offers remarkable performance blended with sustainable technology

Bentley’s craftsmanship creates a truly bespoke offering, with customizable materials, hand-finished details, and personalized elements that blend luxury, performance, and exclusivity

(Reston, 13 November 2024) Bentley Motors proudly announces that the 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed is awarded Newsweek’s prestigious Most Anticipated New Vehicle title for 2025, spotlighting Bentley’s legacy of grand touring excellence and state-of-the-art design.

The fourth generation of the Continental GT Speed redefines luxury performance with its pioneering Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, seamlessly merging power and sustainability. Capable of 0-60 mph in just 3.1 seconds and reaching a top speed of 208 mph, it offers thrilling performance while allowing for up to 50 miles of pure electric range. A 4.0 litre V8 engine combined with a 190 PS electric motor provides a total range of 534 miles – creating an everyday supercar.

Crafted with Bentley’s hallmark artisanal excellence, the 2025 Continental GT Speed features over 46 billion different combinations, allowing owners to personalize every detail to their own tastes. Each element, from its advanced chassis to the hand-finished interior, embodies Bentley’s meticulous dedication to craftsmanship.

“We are honored that Newsweek has recognized the Continental GT Speed as the Most Anticipated New Vehicle for 2025,” said Mike Rocco, President and CEO of Bentley Americas. “This accolade speaks to Bentley’s relentless pursuit of performance, luxury, and sustainability, paving the way for a new era of grand touring.”

“The boldly sophisticated Bentley Continental GT Speed is a tremendous addition to the company’s lineup. Its place on Newsweek’s list of Most Anticipated New Vehicles is a result of the great design, engineering, and sustainability strides Bentley has made over the last half-decade. The muscular grand tourer can also be highly customized, which heightens its appeal,” said Eileen Falkenburg-Hull, Senior Autos Editor, Newsweek.

Newsweek’s annual award underscores the industry’s most promising releases, recognizing vehicles that excite both enthusiasts and drivers alike. This honor reinforces Bentley’s leadership in luxury automotive innovation as it continues to craft a future of sustainable, refined, and extraordinary driving experiences.

For more details on the 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed, please visit www.bentleymotors.com.