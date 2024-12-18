Multi-award winning New Renault Master E-Tech 100% electric available to order now from £37,500 plus VAT after PIVG

New Renault Master E-Tech 100% electric now available to order in the UK, with first deliveries expected in December

“International Van of the Year”, plus “Best Large Van”, “Best Electric Van”, and “Van of the Year” title holder blends cutting-edge technology with usability and efficiency

Up to 20 sophisticated driver assistance systems provide optimal safety

100% electric version offers a class-leading range of up 285 miles (WLTP)

Prices start from £37,500 plus VAT after PiVG

Businesses who are looking for an electrifying start to their vehicle needs in 2025 can now order the New Renault Master E-Tech 100% electric – the fully-electric version of the International Van of the Year, starting from £37,500 plus VAT including the Government’s Plug-in Van Grant.

Already a multi-award winning LCV and destined to make the fourth-generation New Renault Master even more appealing to large van buyers, the fully-electric version will arrive with the first customers before the end of the year.

Designed to go further, carry more and cost less while delivering enhanced efficiency, increased usability, and greater space and comfort, the New Master E-Tech 100% electric is powered by a 105kW/300Nm motor and an 87kWh battery that provides a WLTP range of up to 285 miles – a 20% improvement on the previous model. A 130kW DC fast charge adds 142 miles of range in just 30 minutes, while a 22kW AC charger tops up the battery from 10% to 100% in just under four hours.

Boasting a distinctive new design, it is available in a range of versions that are designed to meet the requirements of a wide array of business users. Spanning load spaces of 11 to 14.8 cubic metres, with a 40mm wider opening at the sliding side door and 100mm longer load, the New Master’s greater payload capacity and volume redefine convenience in its class.

In addition, the New Renault Master E-Tech 100% electric boasts a record-high payload capacity of up 1,625kg, as well as a useful 2.5-tonne towing capability.

Inside, the New Master E-Tech 100% electric offers a premium, more car-like experience with a 25% increase in total cabin storage, as well as Renault’s intuitive OpenR Link multimedia system. Standard on every model in the range, it features a 10-inch screen with wired and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The system can be further enhanced with the optional availability of Google built-in on the Extra trim level.

The high-tech theme continues with the New Renault Master’s set of 20 driver assistance systems that maximise safety for the people in and around it. Its active safety features include its lateral stability, automatic emergency braking and trailer stability assist systems. It also comes with Intelligent Speed Assist, to help the driver stay within the speed limit.

Thanks to its advanced features, the prestigious “Van of the Year 2025” title was unanimously awarded to the New Renault Master after the International Van Of The Year jury praised the latest model for its bold design and high levels of innovation and technology. In the 2025 Parkers Van and Pickup Awards, the New Renault Master collected not just the title of “Best Electric Van”, but also the awards for “Best Large Van” and “Van of the Year”, with the judges praising the new, more comfortable cabin and its impressive energy efficiency.

Qualifying for the full £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant, the New Renault Master E-Tech 100% electric is available to order now priced from £37,500 plus VAT after PiVG.

For full details on the New Renault Master visit: https://business.renault.co.uk/master-range/renault-master.html

New Renault Master E-Tech 100% electric panel van pricing

MODEL BASIC PRICE VAT 20% TOTAL RETAIL PRICE TOTAL OTR CHARGES PiVG OTR PRICE

EX PiVG OTR PRICE

INC PiVG MM35 Panel Van E-Tech Advance MY24 £42,500 £8,500 £51,000 £755 £5,000 £51,755 £46,755 MM40 Panel Van E-Tech Advance MY24 £45,500 £9,100 £54,600 £755 £5,000 £55,355 £50,355 LM35 Panel Van E-Tech Advance MY24 £43,250 £8,650 £51,900 £755 £5,000 £52,655 £47,655 LM40 Panel Van E-Tech Advance MY24 £46,250 £9,250 £55,500 £755 £5,000 £56,255 £51,255