MOKE International secures US CARB approval and accelerates global expansion with highway legal Electric MOKE

MOKE International’s Electric MOKE has become the first electric vehicle (EV) from a low-volume vehicle manufacturer to receive California Air Resources Board (CARB) approval, marking an unprecedented achievement for its vehicle type in the automotive industry

The UK-based brand also now stands as the only low-volume EV manufacturer in the US to receive approvals from all three major US regulatory bodies: the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and CARB

As the first heritage brand from the 1960s to go fully electric, MOKE International blends iconic style with modern innovation, offering a highway legal car that reflects both tradition and contemporary design

Celebrating 60 years of MOKE, with more exciting developments confirmed for 2025, the company has been granted CARB approval after a successful launch to market in 2022 followed by activations and partnerships with select global brands

Built in the UK under the ‘MOKE’ trademark, using the majority of European parts, US customers looking to secure their Electric MOKE via MOKE International are invited to join the waiting list with a refundable $990 reservation fee via the website. Prices start from $41,900

London, 14 November, 2024:

MOKE International and its Electric MOKE have set a new automotive industry benchmark, becoming the world’s first EV by a low-volume vehicle manufacturer to receive California Air Resources Board (CARB) approval; marking an unprecedented achievement for this vehicle type. This significant endorsement not only validates the Electric MOKE’s environmental credentials, but also opens doors for nationwide availability in the US.

Now available for sale in all 50 US States, the UK-based brand is the first and only low-volume EV manufacturer in the US to hold approvals from all three regulatory bodies including; CARB, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This triple endorsement underscores the Electric MOKE’s compliance with stringent US safety and sustainability standards.

MOKE International blends iconic style with modern technology and has already made history by becoming the first heritage automotive brand to go 100% electric. Fully homologated and tested, the Electric MOKE offers the perfect combination of classic aesthetics and modern technology — with an average charge time of four hours* and a top speed of 50 mph, it’s the ideal mode of transport for exploring the world’s most beautiful locations.

Nick English, Executive Chairman of MOKE International, said: “2024 has been a monumental year already and 2025 promises even more growth. CARB approval for an EV by a low volume manufacturer is a huge milestone – one that enables us to bring the Electric MOKE to every State in the US, and that’s just the start for us and our iconic British brand.

“CARB approval proves not only our commitment to building vehicles that reflect our brand’s heritage, but ones that meet the highest safety and environmental standards, too. This is an exciting chapter, and we’re thrilled to continue to expand our footprint across the world.”

Originally designed as a military utility vehicle before becoming a symbol of 1960s style, the Electric MOKE has Hollywood-status in its own right and is no stranger to a movie set with appearances in four James Bond movies. It was the preferred mode of transport for music legends such as The Beatles and The Beach Boys and was immortalised by Brigitte Bardot in St Tropez. Today, the Electric MOKE is at home in some of the most prestigious hotels, resorts and private collections worldwide; and now it is available to the entire US market.

Built in the UK using a majority of British and European parts, the Electric MOKE is an example of forward-thinking British engineering and premium craftsmanship. Customers based in the US that are eager to reserve their Electric MOKE can secure their place on the waiting list with a reservation fee of $990. MOKE International is already making deliveries in Florida through MOKE Fort Lauderdale in association with its first official US retail partner, TxTCharlie. Deliveries to customers in California and New York will start from April 2025.

Retail partners wishing to explore bringing the Electric MOKE to their local markets in the US are encouraged to enquire via emailing hello@mokeinternational.com

Join the waiting list at mokeinternational.com

*Charges to 100% in four hours with standard EU Type 2 charger and 220V domestic power supply (80% charge in two hours).