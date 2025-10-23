Pepe Martí joins CUPRA KIRO for 2025/26 Formula E season

Pepe Martí to race for CUPRA KIRO in 2025/26 FIA Formula E World Championship

Milton Keynes, 21-10-2025 – CUPRA KIRO is pleased to announce that Spanish racing prodigy, Pepe Martí, will join the team for the upcoming 2025/26 FIA Formula E World Championship season, making his debut in the all-electric series.

The 20-year-old, who hails from Barcelona, Spain, joins CUPRA KIRO following a two-season spell in FIA Formula 2, where he has established himself as one of the brightest young talents in single-seater motorsport.

Pepe started his single-seater career in 2021, finishing third in the F4 Spanish Championship and as the runner-up in the Formula Regional Asian Championship before stepping onto the Formula 1 support bill in FIA Formula 3 in 2022

After claiming three wins and four podiums in his second F3 season, Pepe graduated to Formula 2 for 2024 and has since added four wins and eight podiums to his name.

Managed by A14 Management, a driver development group co-founded by Fernando Alonso, Pepe’s career has been defined by a clear statement of intent and trajectory of ambition, discipline, and performance, and aligns closely CUPRA KIRO’s ultimate competitive targets in Formula E.

By joining CUPRA KIRO, Pepe will start an immediate transition to Formula E, and as such, will become just the fifth Spanish racing driver to compete in the series, following in the footsteps of Jaime Alguersuari, Oriol Servia, Antonio Garcia, and Roberto Merhi.

Pepe will make his first appearance for CUPRA KIRO on home ground by participating in Pre-Season Testing at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia next week before heading to São Paulo, Brazil, for the first race of the 2025/26 season on 6 December.

Pepe Martí, Driver, CUPRA KIRO

“I’m very excited to join CUPRA KIRO for the 2025/26 Formula E season. Obviously, it will be my first time racing in the category, and I’ll be a rookie, but nonetheless, I’m looking forward to it. The team is coming into Season 12 off the back of a win in Jakarta, and I feel very motivated to get this new chapter started. With Dan [Ticktum] as my team-mate, I’ll have a lot to learn and catch up on at the beginning of the season, but my goal is to get up to speed, improve quickly and score points and hopefully get a couple of good results.”

Russell O’Hagan, Chief Operating Officer, CUPRA KIRO

“Welcoming Pepe to CUPRA KIRO marks an exciting new chapter for the team. Despite being just 20 years old, Pepe has shown exceptional levels of maturity, composure, and intelligence, which, when combined with his natural speed, makes him stand out as a top talent in modern motorsport. His track record and drive align perfectly with our own goals, and together, we’re building something with long-term potential. I’m excited to see how our journey together unfolds over Season 12.”

Xavi Serra, Global Head of CUPRA Racing

“We’re really excited to have Pepe Martí joining CUPRA KIRO. He’s a bold, next-gen talent from Barcelona who shares our mindset: unconventional, driven, and ready to challenge the status quo. His journey so far has been impressive, and we’re confident that his talent will continue to shine as part of our team this season.”