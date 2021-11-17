A further £110,000 of monetary donations have been given to more of the North East’s smaller charities, volunteer groups and grass roots initiatives as part of The Bernicia Foundation’s most recent round of funding.

Delivered as part of an ongoing drive to make a real difference to the region’s communities and their people, local organisations across Tyne & Wear, Northumberland and Teesside have once again benefitted.

These include a sexual abuse counselling service, several mental health and learning disability charities, a community training enterprise, an ex-offenders support service, a digital employability project, a food poverty distribution service and a young carers respite centre, amongst others.

This is in addition to several young individuals who have also been awarded personal grants towards training costs to help achieve their sporting ambitions.

It is hoped that the awards will make a positive difference to each of the chosen organisations and will boost vital services supporting people with different needs. For many projects, this also comes as welcome news and a much needed lifeline given they have struggled to cope with rising costs, increased demand, heightened pressures and reduced financial support.

Jenny Allinson, Director of The Bernicia Foundation, explained, “We are absolutely delighted to once again help these local North East projects and organisations, all delivering crucial assistance in their communities. There are some incredible people doing amazing things on behalf of others, and whilst we would love to allocate funds to every single organisation that applied, we can only choose so many at a time.

“It’s extremely difficult but I would very much urge those that may not have been successful this time round, or anyone new who requires much needed funds, to reapply or get in touch.”

The funding programme is once again open to applications now until midnight on Monday 13 December 2021.

The Bernicia Foundation is a £1m charitable trust set up two years ago by Bernicia housing association to help direct funds where they are most needed – supporting local people living in hard-working North East communities.

Two funding streams are available – the inclusion fund for voluntary/community groups, registered charities and social enterprises which awards up to £10,000, and the inspiration fund, awarding up to £1,000 for young people, aged 24 years and under, who are actively working towards personal goals.