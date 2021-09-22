Bespoke painting and decorating service S Nicholson and Sons is experiencing a post-pandemic business boom with turnover more than doubling.

Normally, income at the Bishop Auckland-based family business would hit between £300,000 and £400,000 in the first three quarters of the year, but in 2021 it has risen to £870,000.

As a result, managing director Stephen Nicholson is looking to recruit six extra staff to add to the 16-strong workforce and has already invested £70,000 to expand his fleet of vans.

The domestic side of the business has experienced pent-up demand triggered by householders with money to spare, having been prevented from spending on luxuries such as holidays during the Covid lockdowns.

Meanwhile, many businesses and organisations have taken the opportunity, with customers or workers unable to access buildings, to undertake major revamps. As restrictions eased, they then looked to spruce up their premises as they welcomed clients back.

Stephen Nicholson said: “The release of pent-up consumer demand is paying dividends for our business.

“It’s a combination of factors that have led to this post-pandemic boom.

“Householders have spent a lot more time than usual at home and become more aware of any decorative defects or areas that needed sprucing up.

“In addition, a significant number of people have saved money by not going on their usual foreign holidays and on commuting and have instead used it to improve their homes.”

Stephen added: “From a commercial perspective, businesses have taken the opportunity to do major renovations while premises were quiet rather than having work completed in stages to minimise disruption as they may have done pre-Covid.

“We have also been finding venues in the hospitality sector wanting to refresh or upgrade their premises as they welcome clients back and try to attract much-needed business.”

The company, specialises in the restoration of heritage and listed buildings, including Raby Castle, Rockliffe Hall and Hallgarth Manor.

It was set up in 2008 by Stephen, who is a staunch supporter of apprenticeships and as part of his recruitment practices, enjoys training-up the next generation of specialist painters and decorators.