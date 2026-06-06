Best Affordable Hotels in Paddington London for 2026

Searching for a budget-friendly place to stay in Paddington London without compromising on comfort or location? The city may have a reputation for being expensive, but there are still plenty of excellent accommodation options that won’t drain your travel budget. The hotels featured in this guide have been carefully selected for their value, whether through outstanding locations, distinctive design, quality amenities, or competitive pricing. Choosing one of these properties means you can enjoy a memorable stay while saving more for exploring the city, dining out, and experiencing London’s vibrant nightlife.

What Counts as a Budget Hotel in Paddington?

When it comes to London, the term “budget” can mean different things depending on the season, neighborhood, and demand. Hotel rates often fluctuate throughout the year, making timing and location key factors in finding great value. For this roundup, we’ve focused primarily on accommodations with room rates below £200 per night, while many options can cost considerably less—sometimes under £100—when booked in advance or during quieter travel periods. For travellers seeking the lowest possible rates, several hostels also offer dormitory beds starting from around £12 per night.

Which Areas Offer the Cheapest Places to Stay?

There is no single answer, as the most affordable area depends on your priorities and travel plans. Budget hotels and hostels can be found throughout London, including central districts where visitors can remain close to major attractions. Areas such as Shoreditch, King’s Cross, and parts of the South Bank often provide surprisingly good value while keeping you within easy reach of the city’s highlights. Travellers looking for even lower accommodation costs may find better deals in neighborhoods slightly farther from the centre, including Stratford, Hackney, and Hammersmith. While these locations may require a longer commute, they are generally well connected by public transport, making them practical choices for budget-conscious visitors.

Good Hotel

Neighbourhood: Docklands

Moored at Royal Victoria Dock, Good Hotel offers a unique waterside stay with a strong social mission. Revenue from guest stays helps fund educational projects in South America and hospitality training programs for local residents. Rooms are compact yet thoughtfully designed, featuring rainfall showers, handmade toiletries, and calming décor inspired by the brand’s Guatemalan heritage. While amenities are intentionally simple, the hotel delivers comfort, excellent dining, and peaceful surroundings. A rooftop bar provides attractive dockside views, while central London remains easily accessible via the DLR.

Address: Royal Victoria Dock, Western Gateway, London E16 1FA

Nearest Transport: Royal Victoria Station (DLR), 5-minute walk

Abbey Court Hotel London Paddington

Neighbourhood: Paddington

Travellers searching for budget hotels Near Paddington will find excellent value at Abbey Court Hotel London Paddington. Part of one of London’s largest independently owned hotel groups, the property combines over three decades of hospitality expertise with modern comfort in a prime central location. Guests can easily reach major attractions such as the London Eye, Hyde Park, Buckingham Palace, Madame Tussauds, and the Tower of London, while Oxford Street, Regent Street, and Carnaby Street are all within convenient distance for shopping enthusiasts. The surrounding area is filled with restaurants, cafés, and bars, offering plenty of dining and entertainment options. With Paddington Station and the Heathrow Express nearby, the hotel provides a convenient base for exploring London and beyond.

Address: 168–172 Sussex Gardens, Paddington, London, W2 1TP

Nearest Transport: Paddington Station and Heathrow Express, 5-minute walk

One Hundred Shoreditch

Neighbourhood: Shoreditch

One Hundred Shoreditch blends contemporary style with a surprisingly calm atmosphere. While the lobby buzzes with creative energy, the guestrooms offer a relaxing retreat with soft furnishings, natural materials, and carefully curated design details. Guests can enjoy premium amenities, rooftop drinks with impressive skyline views, and easy access to Shoreditch’s renowned nightlife, galleries, boutiques, and restaurants. The hotel occupies a prime location in one of London’s most vibrant districts, making it ideal for visitors who want to experience East London’s culture while enjoying a comfortable and stylish stay.

Address: 100 Shoreditch High Street, London E1 6JQ

Nearest Transport: Shoreditch High Street Station, 2-minute walk

The Hoxton, Shepherd’s Bush

Neighbourhood: Shepherd’s Bush

The Hoxton, Shepherd’s Bush offers the brand’s signature boutique experience at a more accessible price point. The hotel features vintage-inspired interiors, comfortable guestrooms, and lively communal spaces popular with both travellers and locals. Rooms range from compact options to larger accommodations, all designed with stylish furnishings and quality bedding. Dining is a standout feature thanks to Chet’s, the hotel’s Thai-American restaurant known for bold flavors and creative dishes. Its West London location places guests close to markets, theatres, shopping districts, and convenient transport links across the city.

Address: 65 Shepherd’s Bush Green, London W12 8QE

Nearest Transport: Shepherd’s Bush Station

Bermonds Locke

Neighbourhood: Borough

Bermonds Locke combines the convenience of a hotel with the flexibility of apartment-style living. Each room includes a fully equipped kitchen, spacious refrigerator, cooking facilities, and dining space, making it ideal for longer stays or travellers who prefer self-catering. The interiors are modern and calming, featuring light wood finishes, soft color palettes, and large windows that showcase impressive city views. Guests also have access to a co-working area, café, and communal spaces designed for both relaxation and productivity. Its central location provides easy access to London’s major landmarks and attractions.

Address: 157 Tower Bridge Road, London SE1 3LW

Nearest Transport: Borough Station, 5-minute walk

Generator London

Neighbourhood: Bloomsbury

Generator London combines affordable accommodation with a lively social atmosphere. Set inside a former police station, the hostel features stylish communal spaces, colorful interiors, and a welcoming environment for travellers. Dormitories and private rooms are clean, functional, and equipped with practical amenities such as lockers and reading lights. Beyond the accommodation, guests can enjoy a bustling bar, games area, library, and regular social events. Located in the heart of Bloomsbury, the property is within walking distance of major attractions, cafés, and green squares, making it an excellent base for exploring central London.

Address: 37 Tavistock Place, London WC1H 9SE

Nearest Transport: Russell Square Station, 10-minute walk

The Corner London City

Neighbourhood: Shoreditch

The Corner London City is a modern budget hotel that places sustainability at the heart of its operations. Designed with environmentally conscious travellers in mind, the property features efficient systems that reduce water consumption and carbon emissions while maintaining guest comfort. Rooms are bright, functional, and equipped with essentials including Wi-Fi, tea and coffee facilities, televisions, and rainfall showers. Guests can also enjoy communal areas, self-service conveniences, and an on-site restaurant serving plant-based dishes. Situated close to Brick Lane and London’s East End, it offers excellent access to local culture, food, and entertainment.

Address: 42 Adler Street, London E1 1EE

Nearest Transport: Whitechapel Station, 3-minute walk

Westpoint Hotel London Paddington

Neighbourhood: Paddington

Among the most conveniently located 3 Star Hotels in Paddington London, Westpoint Hotel London Paddington offers comfortable accommodation in the heart of one of London’s best-connected districts. Situated along the peaceful, tree-lined Sussex Gardens, the hotel is within walking distance of Hyde Park, Marble Arch, Oxford Street, and Kensington Gardens. Excellent transport connections, including Paddington Station and the Heathrow Express, allow guests to travel across London or reach Heathrow Airport in approximately 15 minutes. The hotel also provides easy access to iconic landmarks such as Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament, Kensington Palace, Madame Tussauds, and the London Eye, making it an ideal choice for both leisure and business travellers.

Address: 168–172 Sussex Gardens, Paddington, London, W2 1TP

Nearest Transport: Paddington Station, Lancaster Gate Station, and Heathrow Express, 3-minute walk