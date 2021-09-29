Top Stylish Colors That Will Make Your Brand-New Website a Hit

Website designing is not an easy job because there are many minor details that one needs to keep in mind. One of those details is the color combination of the site. If you choose colors that are not attractive and out of fashion, you will eventually lose customers. You might think how the color matters if my products or services are on point. But as per the experts, it does matter. It is seen that the color of your web home also influences the customer’s buying decision. So, if you want to choose the finest colors for your website, read on until the end!

Soft Tones

As per the recent market trends, soft tones are the best choice for most brands. The color palette in this category is mostly soft peach, light brown, and other such muted colors that give out a classy vibe. White is also a major hue in the sites that choose soft tones. The white areas make the page look more relaxing and comfortable. With such shades, you must use minimal texts and images and keep it as simple as possible because that increases the site’s charm!

Shades of Pink: Bright, Black and Soft

Do you want your platform stylish regardless of the content? Then, these are the colors you should go for. We have seen this color palette in many sites related to yoga, cycling, and so on. Hence, if you thought that the pink shade is meant for female visitors, then no, that isn’t the case. These shades are gender-neutral and can be used on any site if it goes with the product or service you are selling!

Black and White

Even though the world is so colorful, people are still falling for black and white, and this love is increasing even more in recent years. Many black and white websites have experimented with these two tones, and the results are worth it! Just because these shades are basic and minimal, it doesn’t mean you cannot be creative with them. There are some outstanding graphics and illustrations that can be created out of these two shades. Give it a try for your platform!

Orange and Red Tones

Do you want your site layout to be full of fun and excitement? If you said a cheerful yes, then orange and red hues will work the best for you! These colors will never go out of fashion, and people will always adore them. If you have an eCommerce website that sells cute stuff like toys, these pop colors will make your site super attractive more than ever!

Grey, Off-White and a Pinch of Red

These tones give an elegant and official vibe, which is not found in other palettes. So if you have a website that is made for some official purpose, go for these shades. Keep it primarily off-white and grey, and use a pinch of red in the footer design. That’s all, and your website will be good to go!

Final Words

We hope by now you know about the trendy color palettes for your platform. However, make sure that you take advice from a professional web designer before choosing the colors because whichever shades you choose must go with the products or content enlisted on your site. Also, ensure that the texts and images align well with the colors. Keeping these easy things in mind will help you a lot. So, which tones will you pick? Please share with us before leaving!