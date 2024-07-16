Best Indoor Play Centers in the UK to Visit This Summer

As the summer holidays approach, finding the perfect indoor play centers to entertain the kids can be a challenge. The UK boasts a variety of exceptional indoor play areas that cater to different interests and age groups. Here’s a guide to some of the best indoor play centers to explore this summer.

Kidspace, Croydon and Romford

Kidspace is a top destination for family fun, with two prominent locations in Croydon and Romford. The Croydon center spans an impressive 30,000 square feet and features a massive wooden play frame, go-karts, and UV-lit tunnels. It’s designed to keep kids entertained for hours with bouncy slides, climbing walls, and ball blasters. The Romford location also offers a giant play frame, Sky Trail, and electric go-karts, making it an ideal spot for both younger children and older kids​ (Country and Town House)​​ (familiesonline.co.uk)​.

Legoland Discovery Centres, Birmingham and Manchester

For Lego enthusiasts, the Legoland Discovery Centres in Birmingham and Manchester provide a dreamlike experience. These centers include numerous Lego-themed activities such as rides, a 4D cinema, and extensive play areas. Manchester’s center boasts a 3-storey Ninjago City Adventure and a Lego VR Experience, making it a must-visit for creative minds​ (familiesonline.co.uk)​.

Play Factore, Manchester

Play Factore in Manchester is known for having the UK’s largest play frame, complemented by a thrilling zip line, interactive VR experiences, and an arcade. The center also features a pizzeria and café, allowing parents to relax and enjoy a meal while their children play. The zip line, in particular, adds an extra layer of excitement, making Play Factore a unique indoor play destination​ (Wonka Playground)​.

Inflata Nation, Multiple Locations

Inflata Nation centers, including those in Colindale and Glasgow, focus on inflatable fun. They offer a variety of bouncy activities such as inflatable pillows, slides, obstacle courses, and a mini area for younger children. These centers are perfect for energetic kids looking to burn off some steam​ (Country and Town House)​​ (Great Days Out UK)​.

360 Play, Basildon

Located in Basildon, 360 Play is an extensive indoor playground and party venue. It features a soft play area, role play zones, sensory rooms, and creative workshops. The venue also includes an outdoor play area, offering additional attractions like sandpits and swings. It’s an excellent destination for imaginative and physical play​ (Wonka Playground)​.

Rainbow Soft Play & Café, Cockfosters

Rainbow Soft Play & Café is a charming play area located in Cockfosters. It includes climbing frames, ball pits, and slides. The café offers high-quality food and drinks, allowing parents to relax while their children enjoy the play facilities. This smaller yet well-equipped center is ideal for younger children​ (Country and Town House)​.

Poppelwood Playcentre, Caerphilly

Poppelwood Playcentre in Caerphilly offers a unique woodland-themed play experience. The enchanting design and well-crafted play areas make it a standout destination for indoor fun. It’s perfect for children who love imaginative play in a magical setting​ (familiesonline.co.uk)​.

Folly Farm, Pembrokeshire

Folly Farm combines indoor and outdoor play with its huge wooden play frame and farm-themed indoor fun. It also features traditional fairground rides, making it a versatile destination for families. The variety of activities ensures that there’s something for everyone to enjoy​ (familiesonline.co.uk)​.

KidZania, London

KidZania in London provides a unique role-playing experience where children can explore various professions in a mini city. From being a surgeon to a pilot, KidZania offers an educational and fun environment for kids to learn about different careers through immersive play​ (familiesonline.co.uk)​.

These indoor play centers offer a wide range of activities that cater to different interests and age groups, making them ideal destinations for the summer holidays. Whether your children are into climbing, building, bouncing, or imaginative play, there’s a perfect spot waiting for them. Be sure to check the opening hours and booking requirements on their respective websites before planning your visit.