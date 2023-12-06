Best Places to East in Newcastle?

Newcastle is a vibrant city in the north of England that is known for its great food scene. With a wide range of culinary options, there is something to suit every taste and budget. Whether you are a fan of traditional British cuisine or adventurous international dishes, Newcastle has it all. In this article, we will explore some of the best places to eat in Newcastle.

If you are looking for a taste of the local cuisine, you can’t go wrong with a visit to The Broad Chare. This traditional pub located in the city center offers an array of hearty British dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. From their famous Sunday roasts to their indulgent sticky toffee pudding, The Broad Chare delivers on flavor and authenticity. Their beer selection is also worth mentioning, as they offer a variety of local ales and craft beers to complement your meal.

If you are in the mood for something a bit more exotic, make sure to check out Dabbawal. This Indian street food-inspired restaurant has gained a well-deserved reputation for its delicious and innovative dishes. With a menu that features classics like butter chicken and lamb biryani, as well as more unusual options like masala fish and coconut curry prawns, Dabbawal is a must-visit for any foodie in Newcastle. The stylish and welcoming atmosphere adds to the overall dining experience, making it a great place to enjoy a meal with friends or family.

For those seeking a fine dining experience, House of Tides is the perfect choice. Located in a beautifully restored Grade I listed building, this Michelin-starred restaurant offers a menu that celebrates the best of Northumberland’s produce. Boasting an ever-changing seasonal menu, House of Tides offers a unique and memorable dining experience. From their mouthwatering seafood dishes to their decadent desserts, every bite is a treat for the taste buds. With attentive and knowledgeable staff, you can expect excellent service that matches the quality of the food.

Another gem in Newcastle’s culinary scene is Nancy’s Bordello. Housed in a historic building by the Quayside, this restaurant oozes character and charm. They offer a diverse menu featuring dishes from around the world, including burgers, pizzas, and Mexican classics. The highlight, however, is the Sunday roast, which is often regarded as the best in town. With generous portions and perfectly cooked meats, it is a meal that is sure to satisfy your cravings. The cozy and relaxed ambiance combined with friendly service makes Nancy’s Bordello a popular choice among both locals and tourists.

If you are a fan of tapas, make sure to pay a visit to El Coto. This family-run Spanish restaurant offers a wide range of authentic tapas dishes that are bursting with flavor. From patatas bravas to gambas al ajillo, the menu is filled with traditional Spanish delicacies. The cozy and inviting atmosphere, complete with Spanish music playing in the background, adds to the overall dining experience. Don’t forget to accompany your meal with a glass of sangria or a refreshing tinto de verano to complete the Spanish experience.

In conclusion, Newcastle is a haven for food lovers, offering a wide range of culinary delights to suit all tastes. From traditional British dishes to international cuisines, there is something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you are looking for a casual pub meal or a fine dining experience, these best places to eat in Newcastle are sure to leave you satisfied and craving for more.