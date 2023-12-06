Best Places to Entertain Your Clients in Northumberland?

Northumberland is a county in the northeast of England, known for its stunning natural beauty, rich history, and warm hospitality. With its picturesque landscapes, charming towns, and vibrant cultural scene, Northumberland offers a plethora of options for entertaining clients. Whether you’re looking for a relaxed meeting spot or an upscale dining experience, Northumberland has something for everyone. In this article, we will explore some of the best places to entertain your clients in this enchanting county.

If you’re after a unique and memorable dining experience, look no further than The Treehouse Restaurant at Alnwick Garden. Located in the heart of Northumberland, this award-winning restaurant offers both exquisite cuisine and an enchanting atmosphere. Situated in a beautiful treehouse surrounded by fairy lights and trees, the restaurant is truly one of a kind. Treat your clients to a creative and delicious menu, featuring locally sourced ingredients and a variety of dietary options. The relaxed and magical ambiance of the Treehouse Restaurant is sure to impress your clients and create lasting memories.

If you prefer a more traditional setting, The Joiners Arms in Newton-by-the-Sea is an excellent choice. This charming country inn combines elegant interiors, warm hospitality, and delectable food. The restaurant’s menu showcases the best of Northumberland’s produce, with dishes that range from comforting pub classics to inventive and modern creations. Enjoy a cozy and intimate meal indoors or savor the fresh coastal air in the stunning garden terrace. With its relaxed and welcoming environment, The Joiners Arms provides the perfect backdrop for informal discussions and forging strong business relationships.

For those seeking a unique blend of history and luxury, Langley Castle is the ideal destination. Situated on the outskirts of Hexham, this stunning 14th-century castle offers a splendid dining experience in a truly atmospheric setting. Dine in the castle’s elegant Josephine Restaurant, which features a vaulted ceiling, stone walls, and opulent furnishings. The menu offers a range of elegant dishes, expertly prepared with the finest local ingredients. Treat your clients to a truly memorable evening, surrounded by the castle’s rich history and captivating charm.

When it comes to a relaxed and informal meeting spot, The Boat Inn at Leaplish Waterside Park is hard to beat. Located in Kielder Water & Forest Park, this cozy pub offers breathtaking views of the largest man-made lake in Northern Europe. Sit by the cozy fireplace or enjoy the outdoor seating area while discussing business matters. The Boat Inn serves a diverse range of traditional pub food and local ales, ensuring a satisfying and comforting dining experience. After your meeting, take advantage of the park’s many activities, such as hiking, boat tours, or stargazing, to continue building connections and leave a lasting impression on your clients.

In conclusion, Northumberland offers a wide range of options for entertaining your clients. Whether you want to impress them with an unforgettable dining experience, foster relationships in a cozy inn, or indulge in the luxury of a historic castle, there is something for everyone in this enchanting county. With its natural beauty, rich history, and warm hospitality, Northumberland is the perfect place to create lasting memories and forge strong business relationships.