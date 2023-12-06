Best Places to Entertain Your Clients in Newcastle?

Newcastle, a vibrant city located in the North East of England, offers a plethora of outstanding venues for entertaining clients. Whether you’re looking for a sophisticated dining experience, a cozy bar to bond over drinks, or an adrenaline-fueled activity, Newcastle has it all. In this article, we will explore some of the best places to entertain your clients in this dynamic city.

For a memorable dining experience with your clients, head to House of Tides. Located in a 16th-century former merchant’s townhouse on the iconic Quayside, this Michelin-starred restaurant offers a delightful menu crafted by renowned chef Kenny Atkinson. House of Tides showcases the finest seasonal ingredients sourced from regional producers, ensuring an exquisite culinary journey. The elegant dining room offers a warm and inviting ambiance, making it an ideal setting for impressing important clients. The knowledgeable staff provides impeccable service, paying attention to every detail to ensure a truly memorable experience.

If you’re seeking a more casual environment to entertain your clients, The Botanist is the perfect choice. This popular bar and restaurant, set in a converted stone church, offers a unique and rustic atmosphere. With its extensive cocktail menu and delicious food options, The Botanist is an ideal spot for relaxed conversations and networking. Its vibrant and lively atmosphere, coupled with regular live music performances, creates an upbeat vibe that will surely impress your clients. The Botanist is conveniently located in the heart of Newcastle, making it easily accessible for you and your clients.

For those looking to engage in a fun and adrenaline-filled activity, a trip to the NE1 Karting is highly recommended. This state-of-the-art indoor karting facility guarantees an exhilarating experience for you and your clients. Strategically located in an underground car park beneath the city, NE1 Karting is perfect for team-building exercises or simply letting loose with clients. With a variety of race formats and a challenging track, this venue offers an unforgettable racing experience. Professional instructors are also available to provide guidance, ensuring safety and maximum enjoyment for all participants. NE1 Karting is a fantastic choice for those looking to inject some excitement into client entertainment.

In conclusion, Newcastle offers a wide array of venues to entertain your clients. From exquisite dining experiences at House of Tides to vibrant and relaxed environments at The Botanist, there is something to suit every taste. For a thrilling and unique experience, NE1 Karting is the perfect destination. With its lively atmosphere and diverse range of activities, Newcastle has firmly established itself as a top destination for client entertainment. So, the next time you’re looking to impress your clients, consider exploring the vibrant and dynamic city of Newcastle.