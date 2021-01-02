Operating a business can be difficult, especially when it experiences fast growth. It can be overwhelming, and you might feel stressed, overworked, or just not as efficient as you think you should be.

To remain competitive and continue growing, your business must embrace change and boost efficiency practices, especially if you’re working with limited resources. You have several options for streamlining your business, with a few of the best listed below.

Use Advanced Technology

Technology has come a long way, especially when it comes to automating more repetitive tasks in the workplace. For example, workforce management software can free up lots of time and money to be used on other important things. This software enables you to automate tasks like onboarding, scheduling, managing, and paying your staff, increasing your productivity and efficiency by as much as 15 percent.

Other tasks to consider automating include billing processes, email reminders, and social media marketing.

Digitize Paperwork

Does your workplace generate a lot of paperwork? Does much of it seem unnecessary? If the answer to both these questions is “yes,” discuss with your team how important said paperwork really is and whether it’s necessary to have physical copies. You’ll likely find that much of the paperwork floating around your office never needed to leave the digital realm. Not only will you eliminate the mountains of paper in your workplace, but you’ll be doing your part to save the planet and increase efficiency in your business.

Outsource Where You Can

Outsourcing is one of your best secret weapons for saving time and money. It doesn’t matter how big or small your business is, it can benefit from outsourcing certain tasks if you notice inefficiencies in specific areas.

For example, opting for outsourced small business IT support can ensure these processes are performed on a consistent and affordable level. Furthermore, it can help reduce the operational costs of certain departments within a business. If you notice inefficiencies within your business, take a look at the task at hand and what you expect the outcome should be, and then decide if outsourcing it could be the solution.

Reduce Unnecessary Travel

Face-to-face meetings are no longer a necessary part of business, especially with the coronavirus spreading like wildfire. Whether your business spans across town or the globe, you can stay where you are and communicate with employees and business associates via video chat. Applications like Skype and Zoom make it possible to share files and converse with anyone, anywhere, at any time.

For the time being, you may want to reconsider sending your employees to things like trade shows and conferences if they aren’t absolutely necessary. Travel time is typically less productive, and any time or money you save on travel can be put toward more important tasks.

Consider Switching Cell Phone Providers

Cell phones have become a necessary part of business these days, with many employers paying for smartphones and monthly service plans for their staff. If you provide cell phones for your employees, you can save a lot of money just by shopping around for your provider.

Competition is fierce in the cell phone industry, especially when it comes to business customers. With so many options to choose from and providers willing to do what it takes to get you to sign on the dotted line, it pays to comparison shop when looking for a cell phone provider for your company.

The suggestions above are just a few of the methods you can use to streamline your business. Implementing these changes will result in increased efficiency in no time.