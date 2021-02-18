18/02/21

Beyond Housing has joined the nationwide campaign to provide laptops for children learning from home during the latest national lockdown.

After learning that some pupils in the Beyond Housing community did not have access to devices to participate in home schooling, the housing providers began an operation to provide laptops to those most in need.

The company has funded 20 brand new computers for children in the North East and North Yorkshire, which will enable pupils to access essential school support while classes continue to operate remotely.

The computers will be given directly to families who are struggling to properly home school without access to a device, through Beyond Housing’s links with the Reboot North Yorkshire project, the Grangetown Generations and the Ladies of Steel.

Stephanie Lake, Community Connector Coordinator at Beyond Housing, said: “When we learned that some local children didn’t have the devices they need to learn from home, we knew we had to step up and do what we could to support them.

“We are delighted to have been able to purchase these new laptops to gift to young people in the borough. We are sure they will support children as they continue to learn from home, and remain an asset to helping them carry on their learning after schools reopen.”

Rosemary Du Rose, Chief Executive of Beyond Housing, said: “Children and young people have felt the impact of the lockdowns more than most, being asked to sacrifice a year of their education and all of the social benefits of being in school.

“At Beyond Housing, we’re absolutely committed to providing the support our communities need to flourish. Delivering these laptops to some of our communities will help ensure that more children are able to access proper education.”