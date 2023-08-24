FAMILIES AND fans of the Shaun the Sheep will have the chance to bid farewell to the flock of sculptures currently decorating Tyneside, at a special weekend event.

Shaun the Sheep on the Tyne – a trail of 115 large and small sculptures of Wallace and Gromit’s fleecy friend – will draw to a close on 27 September.

The little sculptures will then be returned to the schools and groups that decorated them, but most of the large flock will be sold at auction to raise money for the trail’s organiser, St Oswald’s Hospice.

And the hospice is giving people one last chance to see them all at a special Farewell to the Flock Weekend on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 October at Newcastle Civic Centre.

As well as viewing both the big and small Shaun flocks, the event is a final chance to buy trail merchandise as gifts or souvenirs, snap selfies with the sculptures and collect app codes that may have been missed, to complete the trail.

Visitors can pre-book a one-hour slot of their choice with the 9am slots on each day being quiet hours with a limited number of tickets.

Further slots are at 10.15am, 11.30am, 12,45pm, 2pm and 3.15pm on both days with an additional 4.30pm slot on Saturday.

Jane Hogan, Head of Fundraising at St Oswald’s Hospice, said: “Although we still have several weeks of the trail to go, our team are planning a special send off for our beautiful flock and we really hope as many people as possible can join us for the farewell Weekend at Newcastle Civic Centre.

“It’s the last chance to see our Shauns before they star in their finale auction, where they will raise much needed funds for St Oswald’s Hospice.

“This weekend of celebration will be a fitting end to a summer of fun and we’d love our community to join us to give our Shauns the send-off they deserve.”

Tickets cost £4 adult (16+), £2 child (4-15) and under 4’s (0-3) can attend for free but need to book a ticket. A family ticket can be bought for £10* and admits up to 4 people including up to 2 adults. They are available online from www.shaunonthetyne.co.uk/farewell-weekend

After the Farewell Weekend the little Shauns will be permanently returned to the schools and groups that painted them, while most of the large sculptures will be sold at auction on Tuesday 10 October at Newcastle Civic Centre.

The auction will include new lots, not seen on the trail and bidding will start from £1,000.

Tickets to attend the auction and bidding registration is available now at www.shaunonthetyne.co.uk/auction

Shaun the Sheep on the Tyne is being held in conjunction with creative producers Wild in Art, along with Shaun the Sheep creators Aardman and headline trail sponsor Newcastle City Council.

Please follow and like us: