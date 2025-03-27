BID FOR SUNDERLAND’S SEAFRONT …

THE organisation tasked with boosting business and raising the profile of Sunderland city centre is hoping to extend its reach to the city’s seafront.

Sunderland BID – which brought an estimated economic impact of over £13M and additional footfall of around 440,000 to the city over its last term – has set out its plans for a Seafront BID.

And businesses are now being urged to vote in a ballot, which, if successful, will lead to a programme of investment to replicate that success along the seafront, from Roker and Seaburn.

Under the BID system, businesses pay a levy, which goes to help fund a range of events, safety schemes and initiatives to help shops, restaurants, professional services and other businesses thrive.

If a majority of businesses agree, the Seafront BID will be created, with companies in the area paying into a pot to fund a variety of initiatives and improvements.

This will be supported by Sunderland City Council, which has agreed to match the amount with an annual grant to the BID, funded from the rental income of seafront businesses.

If the businesses support the initiative, the BID will work to boost pride in the Seafront by enhancing and celebrating its unique appeal while investing in a safe, clean and attractive environment and building its appeal as a visitor destination.

It will also look to promote the Seafront – whose beaches hold cherished Blue Flag status – as a leisure and tourist destination and champion the interests of businesses and the community, fostering a collaborative and empowered coastal economy.

Among those supporting the creation of a Seafront BID is Raman Sanghera, managing director, Roker Hotel and Seaton Hospitality, who said: “It is immensely important to work with other businesses to increase awareness and footfall in the area.

“That is why we at the hotel are very excited about the prospect of joining Sunderland BID.

“Their skills and expertise have been a real asset to the city centre and it’s now important that we also get the opportunity to showcase everything we offer to a wider audience.

“Sunderland’s seafront is a hidden gem. It offers excellent places to eat, drink and stay and a stunning stretch of coastline.

“With the support of Sunderland BID, we firmly believe we can spread that message to a much wider audience and improve everyone’s prosperity.”

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said: “Sunderland seafront is more than just a picturesque stretch of coastline, proudly holding the prestigious Blue Flag status – it’s a hub of opportunity, culture and community that significantly enhances Sunderland and the region.

“A Seafront BID will give businesses a unified voice, advocating for local improvements and addressing security, transportation, and public amenities that directly impact business operations,” she added.

“We hope the BID’s collaborative nature will also bring networking opportunities, cost-sharing and joint problem-solving, enabling businesses to thrive in a more vibrant, well-maintained, attractive environment.

“Together, we can achieve great things for Sunderland’s seafront – building an inclusive, sustainable future where businesses, communities and the environment flourish.”

The ballot closes on 27 March and the result will be announced on Friday, 28 March.

If the ballot is successful, Sunderland BID Seafront will commence its first four-year term on 1 May 2025.

To find out more about the plans proposed by the Seafront BID visit https://sunderlandbid.co.uk/seafront/