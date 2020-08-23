THE SOUND of swing and the magic of the Rat Pack will be brought to life in spectacular style, with a special event at a North East hotel next month (Sept).

As part of its Outdoor Summer Sessions programme, Hardwick Hall Hotel, County Durham, lis planning a Proms In the Park afternoon, featuring Musicians Unlimited Big Band on Sunday 6 September.

The 20 piece orchestra formed in Hartlepool has been playing together for more than 30 years and will be performing a whole range of well loved classics, while visitors can also enjoy a fabulous afternoon tea.

Guests can have a private area for £100 for four guests or £150 for six, with a VIP package at £240 for six people, which includes butler service and a pod with both indoor and outdoor seating.

Measures have been put in place to ensure strict social distancing, with a one way system, staggered arrival and exit times, temperature checks and sanitisation stations around the site.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy street food, cocktail bar and a beer tent against the spectacular backdrop of Hardwick Country Park.

John Adamson, owner of Hardwick Hall, believes this will be a memorable afternoon.

“Our Outdoor Summer Sessions programme is proving really popular and the Proms In The Park afternoon is going to be amazing,” he said.

“Anyone who has heard Musicians Unlimited before knows they are in for a real treat and for anyone who hasn’t, this is a great introduction to them and some of the best music of all time.”

Tickets for the event can be booked at www.hardwickhallhotel.co.uk which also has details of the full programme of summer sessions.