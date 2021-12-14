If there is one thing that you can rely on bingo to provide it is a great social atmosphere where friends and families will gather around to enjoy one of the UK’s most popular pastimes the online bingo scene the online bingo community is going from strength to strength and is now an ever-present in an online casinos lineup of interactive games. it is no secret that seniors love bingo

but what is more notable for the industry is that its popularity amongst youngsters amongst younger players is growing but as online bingo continues to grow laws and regulations are becoming stricter as a way to provide a player with additional layers of safety we are going to look into the laws and regulations that are in place in the UK.

The Role of The UK Gambling Commission

The UKGC plays a pivotal role in helping to regulate the gambling industry. The commission will regulate sports betting, online casinos, online lottery, and online poker, as well as regulating land-based gambling establishments such as bookmakers, poker rooms, and casinos to name but a few, and is also responsible for granting licenses to these operators. The commission also has a few other responsibilities to ensure fair and safe gambling.

It will make sure the license holders apply effective policies to combat illegal activities. The UKGC will ensure that the products which the operator uses come from licensed providers. The UKGC will check that an operator is registered with the Gamestop scheme, which is a legal requirement, so any sites found on WhichBingo for example, will offer an extra level of protection. As well as monitoring the industry, the UKGC will provide licensing to the operator. In order to obtain a license, the operator must go through a strict qualifying procedure and agree to adhere to a long list of rules.

The Whitelist

There are several countries that are on the UK white list, which will allow operators from these countries to operate freely in the UK. Operators from these countries offer a level of protection alike to that in the UK due to the similar legislation in place. Bingo players can play with these operators who have obtained a license from the following authorities: EEA (European Economic Area) Countries, Alderney Gambling Commission, Antigua and Barbuda, Gibraltar Gambling Commission, Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission, and the Tasmanian Liquor and Gaming Commission

UK Legislation and Regulation

The Gaming Acts 1968, 2005 and 2014 legislate bingo. The law in the UK states that the game should only be available at licensed premises. The Gambling Act of 2005 states three fundamentals in its legislation:

Bingo must be played with fairness bingo

Bingo platforms mustn’t be involved in any way with illegal activity

An operator must take stringent measures to provide adequate protection for both vulnerable players and children

The revised gambling act of 2014 stated that all online bingo platforms which target UK players must hold UKGC obtained licensing.

The Importance of Regulations

Having sufficient regulation is extremely important for more than one reason. Firstly, it helps a country to easily control the industry. If a country allows gambling operators a free-for-all, then it opens up the industry to potential disaster. An operator could easily rig its product as a way to make more profit, or an operator could fall victim to providing a platform for cybercrime. Without the necessary security measures in place, which are required under UKGC legislation, players could be at risk of their personal details or even their money being stolen.

Legislation is in place for the purpose of providing a player with the best gambling experience possible.