Blood Clots – How They Form and Common Causes

Whenever you cut or bruise your hand, you see that with time, the wound stops bleeding. A blood clot is formed around the wound so that germs and bacteria cannot enter. However, blood clots can be dangerous if they appear in the wrong place.

On the other hand, did you know that blood clots are one of the main driving factors of strokes, heart attacks, and pulmonary embolism? They can get severe very soon if left untreated. People should know about blood clots and the risks they pose to make the right decision at the right time.

So let’s find out different ways a blood clot can form and what causes it. In the process, we will also touch upon a few natural and non-invasive treatment options available to you!

Don’t Have Time? Have A Quick Look At Blood Clot

How do blood clots form?

Vasoconstriction

Platelet Plug

Coagulation Cascade

Fibrin Clot

Common causes of blood clots:

Medical Conditions:

Genetic factors:

Lifestyle Factors:

What are Blood Clots?

Blood clots are a part of the body’s healing system. When you injure yourself, the body goes through a process known as hemostasis. During this process, the injured area develops a blood clot that is used to seal the wound with platelets and proteins. This eventually stops blood loss and prevents the growth of infections in the wounded area.

However, there are blood clots that can be seriously injurious to health. You can even get heart attacks and lose your life from internal clots. When blood clots show up in arteries and veins, they slow down the flow of blood to vital organs. Organs like the heart, lungs, or brain can malfunction without proper blood flow. Blood clots can occur due to many reasons like genetics medication or underlying health problems.

How Do Blood Clots Form?

Here is a step-by-step breakdown of how blood clots form:

What Its Called What Happens Vasoconstriction The blood vessel narrows to reduce blood flow to the area of injury, helping to limit blood loss. Forming a Platelet Plug Platelets are sent to the injured area where they clump together to form a temporary plug. Coagulation Cascade This is a series of reactions with proteins mostly produced by the liver. It converts fibrinogen into fibrin through the thrombin enzyme. Fibrin Clot Fibrin strands form a mesh at the wound that solidifies the clot. This makes a permanent seal over the break in the vessel wall. The mesh also traps red blood cells to stabilize the clot.

Types of Blood Clots

There are two different types of blood clots that you need to be aware of. Each occurs in a different area of the body.

Arterial Clots

Arteries are the blood vessels that carry blood away from the heart to the body. Clots that form in this vessel are called arterial clots. When there is too much plaque buildup on artery walls, they narrow and harden. Eventually, these plaques break off which triggers the body’s healing process. A clot forms at the point where the plaque breaks off restricting the overall flow of blood. These clots can be harmful in the long run as they eventually block the oxygen supply to organs.

Summon symptoms of an arterial clot are intense pain or paralysis in different parts of the body. If you have a clot in the coronary artery, you will have pain in your chest.

Venous Clots

These clots occur in veins that carry blood back to the heart. You can find these blocks in the lower legs where blood flow is slower. When a person is inactive for a long period, there is a risk of developing these. When left untreated these clots can break off and flow to the lungs that causes a life-threatening condition called pulmonary embolism.

These clots can be identified by swollen and painful veins on your limbs. Here you can also feel chest pain and shortness of breath. In more severe cases you can even die.

Common Causes of Blood Clots

Here are a few causes of blood clots in the body.

Type Name Description Medical Conditions Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Clots in deep veins situated on the legs Pulmonary Embolism (PE) Blocked arteries in the lungs are often caused by DVT. Atrial Fibrillation It happens from irregular heartbeats. In serious cases, this can lead to significant brain damage. Genetic Factors Inherited Clotting Disorders Can be caused by genetic mutations Lifestyle Factors Immobility Long periods of inactivity, like flights or bed rest slow down blood flow Smoking Smoking damages blood vessels which in turn increases the risk of blood clotting. Obesity Extra weight increases pressure on veins. Pregnancy and Birth Control Pills Increased estrogen levels increase the risk of blood clots. Other Factors Surgery and Trauma Vessel damage from surgery or trauma increases clotting. Cancer and Cancer Treatments Chemotherapy can raise the risk of blood clots Chronic Inflammatory Diseases Diseases like Crohn’s or rheumatoid arthritis increase inflammation which increases clotting.

Symptoms of Blood Clots Based on Location

Here is a breakdown of different types of blood clots based on where they originate.

Type of Clot Location Symptoms Arterial Clots Heart Chest pain Brain Severe headache, weakness, blurred vision, or difficulty speaking Limbs This can lead to pain or loss of function in the affected limb Venous Clots Leg (Deep Vein Thrombosis) Swelling, pain, redness, and warmth in the leg Lungs (Pulmonary Embolism) Shortness of breath and chest pain. The worst case is coughing blood. Abdomen Abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea

Diagnosis and Treatment

Diagnosis of Blood Clots

There are several tests you can do to identify blood clots. Each test inspects a different location depending on the type of clot:

Test Name Description D-dimer Test A blood test that measures a substance released when clots dissolve. Ultrasound It uses sound waves to visualize blood flow and detect clots in veins Venography Essentially an X-ray to show vein clots in the legs. CT/MRI Scans Detailed images of organs and tissues in the lungs and brain. Ventilation-perfusion scan (V/Q scan) Detects air and blood flow abnormalities in the lungs used for PE assessment. Echocardiogram Ultrasound of the heart.

Treatments For Blood Clots

Treating blood clots depends on their type, location, and underlying causes. Here’s a look at common treatments:

Anticoagulants or Blood Thinners : These are drugs that prevent new clots from forming and keep existing clots unchanged.

Thrombolytics Clot Busters : Clot Busters are used in emergencies to dissolve threatening clots. They are used for patients who have strokes or heart attacks.

Surgery : If medication does not work, a doctor may operate on you to remove a clot or place a vena cava filter. These prevent clots from reaching the lungs.

Change in Lifestyle : Maintaining a healthy diet and weight can reduce the risk of high blood pressure.

Red Light Therapy : Over the last few years, many people have been experimenting with red light therapy as an alternative solution to reduce blood clots.

Preventing Blood Clots

You can reduce the risk of blood clots in these simple ways:

Stay Hydrated : When you drink enough water, it keeps the blood thin reducing the likeliness of blood clots.

Quit Smoking : Smoking can contract blood vessels raising your risk of blood clots.

Maintaining a Healthy Weight : try to keep a normal body weight to give low pressure on veins.

Regular Health Checkups : Think of regular health checkups as a great way to keep your body in check.

Frequently Asked Question

What are the early warning signs of a blood clot?

Early warning signs can differ depending on where a clot arises. If the clot is on your leg then it may get swollen or get discolored. If the clot is in your lungs, then you might have difficulty breathing.

Can blood clots be prevented?

You can prevent blood clots early by maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Make sure to exercise regularly and avoid smoking. In some cases, if you have hereditary heart problems you might have to be on prescription medication.

How are blood clots treated?

Blood clots are treated in various ways. It can be treated with simple medicine, therapy, and in serious cases, surgery.

What should I do if I suspect a blood clot?

It is best to get medical help right away if you suspect a blood clot on the rise.

Are there long-term effects of having a blood clot?

Long-term effects of blood clots can be post-thrombotic syndrome and pulmonary hypertension.

Can certain foods or supplements help prevent blood clots?

Try to have food rich in omega-3 and other household foods like garlic and turmeric to reduce the risk of blood clots. These are merely supplements and must not be confused with a way to substitute medicine.

Wrapping Up

On one hand blood clots externally may not be that big an issue, but internal ones can be deadly if left untreated. It is best to keep your health in check and prevent any risk of clots early on. Remember, it is better to take preventive measures early on rather. It may be too late if you discover a clot in its later stages where a cure may come at a great cost.