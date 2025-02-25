Blue Kangaroo announces major service expansion, strengthens team to reach £5M turnover

NEWCASTLE CREATIVE AGENCY ANNOUNCES MAJOR EXPANSION OF EXPERIENTIAL SERVICES

Image caption: Left to right (L–R): Richy Stubbs, Operations Manager; Jason Knights, Managing Director; and Andrew McGee, Head of Projects at Blue Kangaroo.

A leading Newcastle-based creative agency has announced a major expansion of its experiential services division as it targets £5million turnover. Blue Kangaroo has enjoyed significant success helping global retailers and brands increase footfall and supercharge their in-store presence through unique and immersive experiences. It plans to develop this area of the business and is now looking at additional premises to house new production facilities.

To support the expansion, the agency has welcomed specialists Andrew McGee as head of projects and Richy Stubbs as operations manager. Andrew is responsible for the planning and management of creative experiential projects, liaising with customers and creative teams. Richy oversees on-the-ground logistics, ensuring the seamless execution of eye-catching creative in-store.

Blue Kangaroo’s founder and managing director, Jason Knights, discussed the business’s expansion: “Our partners tell us that our upscale, interactive, and immersive experiences encourage long-term brand affinity.

“Our expansion in this area enables us to provide a full suite of services, helping facilitate long-lasting connections and unique engagement with brands, driving repeat shoppers. Our experienced team ensures a seamless production experience – from creative ideation through to planning, logistics and staff on the ground to engage with customers.”

Established in 2006, Blue Kangaroo has collaborated with leading names in toys, entertainment, and licensing, producing notable, creative work for Character.com, Mattel, Paramount, Spin Master and Universal. Specialising in creative production, it delivers impactful, bespoke designs, from illustrative concepts to in-store installations and country-wide events.

Its portfolio includes the ‘Instagrammable’ LEGO truck tour at Smyths Toys Superstores and immersive installations for multi-million-dollar film and TV franchises worldwide.

Mr Knights concluded: “We aim to reach a £5 million turnover by 2030 and recruit more creatives from the region, to fulfil client demands and support the delivery of experiential services to clients across America, Asia-Pacific and Europe in the long-term.

“Being a Northerner, I am incredibly proud of our community. Our agency has limitless potential and we would love to work with more businesses in the North East, across the UK and beyond, as we continue our expansion.”