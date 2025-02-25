Seriös Group and Opencast team up for £1m NHSBSA contract

Lee Rorison of Seriös Group and Harry Armstrong of Opencast

A commercial arrangement between two of the North East’s leading technology consultancies has secured a contract worth up to £1m to accelerate the use of data across the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA).

Seriös Group, experts in data solutions, and Opencast, which designs and builds technology solutions for government, healthcare and the private sector, have teamed up on a two-year contract to help accelerate the delivery of data solutions at the Newcastle-headquartered NHSBSA.

The NHSBSA is an Arm’s Length Body of the Department of Health and Social Care, providing essential business support services to the NHS.

The new contract confirms Seriös Group and Opencast as data enablement and acceleration partners for NHSBSA, and work on delivering the contract started this month.

Seriös Group and Opencast will help the NHSBSA to use data to drive better insights into its processes.

Both Seriös Group and Opencast are headquartered at Newcastle’s Hoults Yard.

Lee Rorison, Founder & CEO at Seriös Group, said: “We have built an excellent relationship with our neighbour Opencast, having already collaborated successfully on other impactful projects. We are delighted to be joining forces once again with Opencast for the NHSBSA, combining our expertise to deliver data solutions and technology that make a positive difference. Our complementary skills and shared commitment to innovation position us perfectly to drive meaningful results.”

Harry Armstrong, Chief Growth Officer at Opencast, said: “We’re delighted to be working once again with the NHSBSA, which is widely respected in the sector for its strong commitment to digital change. We’re excited to be supporting it in partnership with Seriös Group, whose experience and capabilities will be vital to the success of the project.

“Healthcare is a strategic priority for us, and this is exactly the sort of contract we thrive on – interesting, fulfilling work that will make access to health services easier for millions of people. NHSBSA’s ambition is for a step change as a data-driven organisation and our work will support them in that.

The contract will see the partners working together on the NHSBSA’s end-to-end data lifecycle. The first phase of work is to complete a discovery involving data solution architecture, data engineering, insight analysis, data warehousing, user-centred design and big data analytics.

Lee added: “By helping to establish near real-time operational reporting, we’ll support the NHSBSA to provide high-quality, easily accessible data and insights.”