Blyth Free Display

Blyth Fireworks Festival – A Spectacular Free Family Night Out Awaits!

Blyth Town Council is once again bringing one of the region’s biggest and brightest fireworks displays to the town’s seafront, promising a night full of fun, food, and fantastic entertainment for all ages.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, 1st November, at Mermaid Car Park, with festivities beginning at 4pm. The main fireworks display will illuminate the Blyth skyline at 7pm, with the evening concluding at approximately 9pm.

Visitors can look forward to a lively funfair and a mouth-watering selection of food trader favourites, including doughnuts, pizza, and hot chocolate, alongside exciting new additions such as Kolamba.

New for this year, Wavelength traders will also join the event near the Dave Stephens Centre. Six traders will be taking part, offering a range of unique local goods for visitors to browse and enjoy.

The Mayor of Blyth Town Council, Cllr David Swinhoe, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, noting that the Blyth Fireworks Festival is always a highlight in the town’s calendar and a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together. He added that it is fantastic to see families, friends, and visitors enjoying the atmosphere, food, and the spectacular fireworks display, and that the council looks forward to welcoming everyone on the night.

For public safety, there will be no onsite parking at Mermaid Car Park, which will be fully closed from 4pm. Parking on verges, junctions, and residential areas is prohibited, and civil enforcement officers will be on patrol. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and to use public transport where possible.

Cllr Swinhoe added that the event offers an excellent way for residents and visitors to enjoy Bonfire Night in a safe, family-friendly environment and that Blyth Town Council is proud to host such a popular community celebration.

For the latest updates and event details, visit www.blythtowncouncil.org.uk and facebook.com/BlythTC.