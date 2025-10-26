Hocus Pocus 2 Review: A Spell of Nostalgia, But the Magic Isn’t Quite the Same

Nearly 30 years after the original Hocus Pocus became a cult Halloween classic, Disney has resurrected the Sanderson sisters once again for Hocus Pocus 2, exclusively on Disney+. Directed by Anne Fletcher and starring the returning trio of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, this long-awaited sequel tries to capture the charm of the 1993 film while giving a modern twist for a new generation. The result is a fun, family-friendly ride — though it doesn’t quite reach the bewitching heights of its predecessor.

Plot: A New Generation Awakens the Sandersons

The film opens with a flashback to 17th-century Salem, where we learn a bit more about the origins of the Sanderson sisters. It’s a surprisingly heartfelt and humorous prologue that sets the tone well. Fast forward to the present day: two teenage friends, Becca (Whitney Peak) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo), are Salem locals who love witchy traditions. During a birthday ritual gone wrong, they accidentally light a new Black Flame Candle, resurrecting the Sanderson sisters for one more chaotic Halloween night.

As Winifred (Midler), Sarah (Parker), and Mary (Najimy) set out to regain their power and exact revenge on the town, Becca and Izzy must find a way to stop them — with the help of a resurrected Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones, returning in fine form) and a magic shop owner named Gilbert (Sam Richardson), who has his own connection to the Sandersons’ legend.

Performances: The Sanderson Sisters Steal the Show (Again)

It’s no surprise that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are the heart and soul of Hocus Pocus 2. Their chemistry remains intact after all these years, and their over-the-top, campy performances are as deliciously entertaining as ever. Midler, in particular, slips back into Winifred’s wicked grin and shrill charm effortlessly, clearly relishing every line.

Parker and Najimy provide plenty of comic relief, and their physical comedy — especially during the sisters’ encounters with 21st-century technology — is pure fun. Whether it’s discovering Roombas or scrolling through selfies, the Sandersons’ fish-out-of-water antics are some of the sequel’s best moments.

Among the newcomers, Whitney Peak stands out as Becca, bringing warmth and modern energy to the story. Sam Richardson adds his trademark comedic timing, though his subplot feels underdeveloped.

Tone and Style: Modern Magic Meets Nostalgia

Visually, Hocus Pocus 2 feels slicker and more polished than the 1993 original — perhaps too much so at times. The first film had a certain rustic charm, with a touch of spooky grit that made it timeless. The sequel leans heavily on clean digital cinematography and bright colours, which, while appealing to a younger audience, makes it feel more like a made-for-streaming special than a big-screen event.

Still, there’s plenty of nostalgic delight here. From familiar musical numbers (yes, there’s another show-stopping song) to callbacks like the “Book” and the black cat motif, fans will find Easter eggs sprinkled throughout. The Halloween atmosphere remains lively, and the film captures that family-friendly festive spirit that makes Hocus Pocus a yearly tradition.

Themes and Message: Empowerment and Sisterhood

Where Hocus Pocus 2 genuinely shines is in its updated message. The film trades the damsel-in-distress trope for a story about female friendship, empowerment, and found family. The modern witches — Becca and Izzy — aren’t just victims; they’re capable, clever, and compassionate. The movie even adds some emotional depth to the Sanderson sisters, showing glimpses of their sisterly bond and humanity.

While it occasionally leans too heavily into moral lessons, the attempt to blend humour, heart, and empowerment works better than expected. It’s a refreshing evolution of the original’s themes.

Where the Spell Falters

Despite the nostalgia, Hocus Pocus 2 does stumble in a few places. The pacing feels uneven — the setup drags slightly, and the climax, while charming, lacks the tension or creativity of the first film’s finale. Some jokes don’t quite land, and the CGI, though serviceable, sometimes undercuts the practical magic that made the 1993 film so memorable.

Additionally, the absence of characters like Max, Dani, and Allison — the original kids — is felt. Their presence, or even a more meaningful nod to them, could have deepened the sense of continuity.

Verdict: A Charming Return, But Not Quite an Enchanted One

Hocus Pocus 2 succeeds where it matters most: it brings back the Sanderson sisters in all their mischievous glory, rekindling that nostalgic Halloween magic. It’s funny, festive, and heartfelt — a perfect watch for families or longtime fans looking for a light-hearted seasonal escape.

However, for those expecting the same iconic spark that made the original a cult phenomenon, the sequel feels more like a comforting echo than a full spellbinding sequel. It’s entertaining, but not essential — a pumpkin spice latte of a film: warm, familiar, and a little too sweet.

⭐ Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars

🎃 Best For: Family Halloween nights, nostalgic fans, and anyone who loves a good witchy laugh.

✨ Where to Watch: Streaming now on Disney+.