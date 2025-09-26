Watt a service! SAS Tech Services goes electric as it adds first eActros 600 to its 100% Mercedes-Benz fleet

SAS Tech Services takes delivery of its first Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 that will travel 80,000 miles a year between its bases in the UK and Holland

New Actros L ProCabin 1853LS Gigaspace 4×2 in Crystal Green metallic also joins the SAS Tech Services’ fleet which has been 100% Mercedes-Benz for 25 years

SAS Tech Services is a Managed Service Provider collecting end-of-life IT equipment to distribute to recycling centres across the UK

SAS Tech Services has marked its 25-year commitment to Mercedes-Benz Trucks with a bold step into the future of sustainable logistics – the arrival of its first all-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros 600, supplied by trusted dealer Midlands Truck & Van.

The Northampton-based Managed Service Provider, which specialises in collecting end-of-life IT equipment for recycling, will run the ground-breaking eActros 600 on weekly round trips between the UK and Holland. It is expected to cover 80,000 miles a year in total.

Pulling a state-of-the-art double-decker trailer, the new truck will collect used technology from across Europe before distributing it to recycling centres in the UK.

For a business built around recycling, adopting zero-emission vehicles was a natural next step. “We’ve already had great experiences with our Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, so the move to an electric HGV was the logical progression,” said Lee Spendlove, Managing Director of SAS Tech Services.

The decision was sealed when one of SAS’s drivers trialled a demonstrator vehicle. “It is amazing! I’m a convert to electric,” he said – underlining just how quickly drivers are warming to the smooth, quiet performance of the eActros 600.

With a real-world range of over 500 km, the truck will typically only need one charge on its journeys to Holland. Convenient access to charging infrastructure en route makes electric long-haul a practical solution for SAS Tech Services and its customers.

Alongside the eActros 600, SAS Tech Services has also added a new Actros L ProCabin 1853LS Gigaspace 4×2. Covering more than 100,000 miles annually, it will serve recycling centres across England, Wales, and Scotland.

Both new trucks have been ordered with high specifications to prioritise driver comfort and pride of ownership. Features include a full leather interior, microwave oven, chrome alloy wheels and LED lighting. The striking vehicles will also serve as show trucks at events like TruckFest, further boosting the SAS brand.

“Our new Actros trucks will be quite special and our drivers can’t wait to get behind the wheel,” added Spendlove. “We have stuck with Mercedes-Benz for 25 years because nothing else matches their reliability. Daimler Truck UK and Midlands Truck & Van provide excellent service and support, so there has never been a reason to look elsewhere.”

At the handover of the new truck to SAS Tech Services, Amit Verma, Truck Sales Executive at Midlands Truck and Van commented: “It is a pleasure to deliver the first eActros 600 to SAS Tech Services today and see another customer switching to electric power. With its class-leading range, advanced battery technology and premium quality interior our customers expect from a Mercedes-Benz truck, the eActros 600 is going to be a popular addition to the fleet at SAS Tech Services.”

Heiko Selzam, Managing Director of Daimler Truck UK, praised SAS Tech Services’ commitment: “We are incredibly grateful for their loyalty to Mercedes-Benz Trucks over the past 25 years. The eActros 600 is ideally suited to their long-distance recycling logistics, proving how electric heavy goods vehicles can meet real-world demands today.”

Crowned International Truck of the Year 2025, the eActros 600 impressed judges with its long range, advanced safety systems, and driver-friendly design. Its introduction to fleets like SAS Tech Services demonstrates Mercedes-Benz Truck’s ongoing leadership in helping UK logistics meet ambitious climate goals.

For SAS Tech Services, the arrival of the eActros 600 represents more than a fleet upgrade – it is a powerful statement about aligning business values with sustainability. By combining brand loyalty with forward-thinking investment, SAS is proving that the future of heavy logistics is both green and practical.