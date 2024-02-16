BNI Members Embark on Everest Base Camp Hike for Record-Breaking Networking Event

A team of approximately 20 Business Networking Members, (BNI), led by Joe Alexander of Alexander Adventures, is set to undertake an extraordinary journey to Everest Base Camp, culminating in the highest BNI business to business networking meeting ever held. Among the participants are Keith Wood, from The SEBB Group, as well as representatives from the Durham Region of BNI, members from across the country and there are event two international guests.

The trek to Everest Base Camp will commence on March 24th from Kathmandu, beginning with a flight to Lukla Airport, famously known as one of the most dangerous airports in the world. Over the course of approximately 10 days, the team will cover a distance of 75 miles, ascending to heights of up to 18,500 feet. The pinnacle of their journey will be reached on April 3rd when they convene for the historic BNI meeting at Everest Base Camp.

This groundbreaking event will be broadcast live on Facebook, allowing BNI members and supporters worldwide to witness the meeting unfold in real-time.

Keith Wood shared his personal motivation for the undertaking. “I am undertaking this challenge to support the Tiny Lives Trust in Newcastle. Having experienced firsthand the invaluable support they provide to families with premature babies, particularly through my son Jayden’s journey, it is a cause close to my heart.” Keith has been actively fundraising for Tiny Lives for the past decade, participating in events such as the Great North Run and the London Marathon.

For more information on the expedition or to support the fundraising efforts for the Tiny Lives Trust, please contact Louise Carroll at louise@tinylives.org.uk or call 0191-230 2112.