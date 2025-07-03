Hyundai IONIQ 6 N set to electrify Goodwood Festival of Speed with dynamic debut

Hyundai Motor teases global debut of high-performance IONIQ 6 N at Goodwood Festival of Speed

IONIQ 6 N introduces advanced suspension geometry, enhanced N e-shift technology and customizable drift settings for an exhilarating driving experience

Teaser film highlights IONIQ 6 N’s track-focused capabilities and dynamic silhouette setting the stage for its highly anticipated public reveal

SEOUL, July 3, 2025 – Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai) is gearing up for the world premiere of its eagerly awaited IONIQ 6 N at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 10, 2025, 12:30 BST / 20:30 KST. As the countdown begins, Hyundai offers an early preview of the advanced performance features that define IONIQ 6 N as a next-generation electric sports sedan.

Designed to thrill driving enthusiasts, IONIQ 6 N introduces cutting-edge innovations in suspension geometry, immersive sound and drift control — showcasing the next level of N brand performance:

Fully Redesigned Suspension Geometry: The IONIQ 6 N capitalizes on its low ride height (courtesy of its sedan silhouette) with bespoke suspension geometry. Enhancing its dynamic capabilities over IONIQ 5 N, the redesigned geometry features a lowered roll center and enlarged caster trail [1] for improved on-center feel, steering feedback and self-centering behavior. The new electronically controlled stroke sensing (ECS) dampers promise a new level of driver confidence by delivering a refined balance of comfort and precise handling response.

The IONIQ 6 N capitalizes on its low ride height (courtesy of its sedan silhouette) with bespoke suspension geometry. Enhancing its dynamic capabilities over IONIQ 5 N, the redesigned geometry features a lowered roll center and enlarged caster trail for improved on-center feel, steering feedback and self-centering behavior. The new electronically controlled stroke sensing (ECS) dampers promise a new level of driver confidence by delivering a refined balance of comfort and precise handling response. Innovative N e-shift / N Active Sound +: Building on the success of IONIQ 5 N, IONIQ 6 N further elevates the driving experience with advanced N e-shift technology, now available in every drive mode and offering motorsport-inspired close gear ratios. Adding to the immersion is the debut of the ‘N Ambient Shift Light’, which visually indicates the precise shift points for optimal performance.

Building on the success of IONIQ 5 N, IONIQ 6 N further elevates the driving experience with advanced N e-shift technology, now available in every drive mode and offering motorsport-inspired close gear ratios. Adding to the immersion is the debut of the ‘N Ambient Shift Light’, which visually indicates the precise shift points for optimal performance. Enhanced N Drift Optimizer: Drivers can now fine-tune drift functionality with a broader range of customization options, allowing tailored control based on their drifting proficiency. This enhanced feature underscores IONIQ 6 N’s commitment to providing an interactive driving experience, augmented by seamless implementation of advanced electronics.

Cinematic Teaser and Goodwood Debut

Hyundai has also released the first teaser film of IONIQ 6 N via the Hyundai N Worldwide YouTube channel, offering a striking cinematic glimpse of the car’s dynamic silhouette in action on the track.

Recently unveiled teaser images show a high-performance sedan profile, engineered for high-speed stability through intensive aerodynamic development. Flared fenders, a wider stance, lightweight wheels and a motorsport-inspired swan-neck rear spoiler all emphasize IONIQ 6 N’s focus on aerodynamic efficiency and dynamic capability.

IONIQ 6 N will make its public debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where the Hyundai N brand will present a lineup of performance vehicles within a dedicated brand booth. The N Booth will feature interactive public activations, including race simulators and photo booths. Visitors who complete all N Booth activities will receive exclusive access to N’s grandstand, offering exclusive views of the iconic hill climb.

Redefining the High-Performance EV Segment

IONIQ 6 N embodies Hyundai’s relentless commitment to innovation, building on the award-winning legacy of IONIQ 5 N. This high-performance sedan is set to disrupt the EV segment by delivering an exhilarating driving experience rooted in N’s core performance pillars: Corner Rascal,’ ‘Racetrack Capability’ and ‘Everyday Sports Car.’

“The IONIQ 6 N has been developed to provide the most engaging driving experience possible in an EV,” said Joon Park, Vice President and Head of N Management Group. “Hyundai N will once again disrupt the EV segment, not with headline grabbing numbers, but by demonstrating how fun an electric car driving experience can be.”

Stay tuned for the electrifying debut of the IONIQ 6 N at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 10, 2025. 12:30 BST / 20:30 KST.