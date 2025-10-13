Bonfire Night in Northumberland 2025: the ultimate guide (dates, times, family tips & where to watch)

Remember, remember… Northumberland does Bonfire Night properly. From big seafront pyrotechnics at Blyth to a low-noise, pet-friendlier display in Falstone; from traditional village bonfires in Elsdon and Blanchland to football-club fundraisers at Alnwick and Morpeth—there’s a crackling mix of community spirit, food stalls, funfairs and sky-brightening finales across two full weekends.

Below you’ll find a clear what’s-on calendar (with dates, times, and venues), followed by insider tips on parking, public transport, accessibility, safety, and how to make a full evening of it—where to eat, how to keep kids warm and happy, and the best vantage points for photos. Wherever you head, plan to arrive early, wrap up warm, and check the organiser’s page on the day in case of weather tweaks.

At-a-glance calendar (Northumberland, 1–8 November 2025)

Saturday 1 November 2025

Blyth Annual Fireworks – Mermaid Car Park, Blyth Beach

Event opens 4:00pm , fireworks 7:00pm . Free entry; funfair and food traders. Seafront setting with lots of space. blythtowncouncil.gov.uk+1

Falstone Low-Noise Bonfire & Fireworks – Falstone (near Kielder)

Community-run “without the bang” display; 1 Nov date confirmed by local organisers. Great option for anyone needing a gentler soundscape. Facebook+1

Sunday 2 November 2025

Morpeth RFC Bonfire & Fireworks – Grange House Field, Mitford Rd

Gates 5:00pm, bonfire 6:00pm. Family-friendly community event on the rugby club grounds. visitnorthumberland.com

Wednesday 5 November 2025 (Bonfire Night)

Ponteland Community Primary School Fireworks – School grounds

From 4:30pm (family-friendly early evening). Popular PTA fundraiser—book ahead if tickets are required. ticketebo.co.uk

Twice Brewed Inn “Fireworks & Music” – Hadrian’s Wall, Bardon Mill

Event field opens 5:00pm , bonfire 6:00pm , fireworks ~6:30pm (typical timings); food stations and outdoor bars on site. Twice Brewed Inn+1

Elsdon Village Bonfire & Fireworks – Village Green

Traditional community bonfire on 5 Nov; details announced locally each year. Facebook

Friday 7 November 2025 (nearby/edge-of-county options)

Barmoor Fireworks – Barmoor/Ryton area (regional)

Open from 4:00pm; fireworks 7:00pm. Free entry community display with funfair and food. (Note: just outside Northumberland’s boundary but popular with Northumberland families.) Facebook+1

Saturday 8 November 2025

Alnwick Round Table Fireworks – Alnwick Town Juniors FC (Greensfield)

Gates 6:30pm; first launch 7:30pm at the new(ish) venue. Card/cash on gate; fast-track options sometimes available. ALNWICK ROUND TABLE+1

Hexham Fireworks – The Sele, Hexham

7:00pm community display on the parkland above the town centre; free with donations encouraged. Hexham Community Partnership+1

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Fireworks – Church Point

Bonfire & display 6:00pm on the beach; children’s rides 2:00–8:00pm on the promenade; free with suggested donation. visitnorthumberland.com

Likely/locally announced

Blanchland Bonfire & Fireworks – Sports Field/Village Hall

Community bonfire, typically early evening with donations on the gate; look for village hall updates nearer the time. raring2go.co.uk+1

Times may occasionally shift for weather or operational reasons—always recheck the organiser pages on the day.

What to expect at the major venues

Blyth (Mermaid Car Park, Seafront)

Blyth’s big seafront show combines carnival atmosphere with a panoramic sky. The flat, wide promenade helps with accessibility and buggies, and the funfair plus plentiful food traders keep families fed and happy. Traffic is busy from late afternoon—arrive well before 6:00pm to find parking (there are seafront car parks and overflow options within walking distance). Fireworks at 7:00pm. blythtowncouncil.gov.uk+1

Local tip: Sea breezes make it feel colder—pack extra layers and windproofs even if it’s calm inland.

Falstone (Low-Noise Display)

Falstone’s community team stage a low-noise show—ideal for young children, neurodivergent visitors, assistance-dog users, or anyone who loves the spectacle without the bangs. Expect a friendly village welcome and modest facilities; bring cash for refreshments and consider donating to support future events. Facebook+1

Local tip: If you’re staying near Kielder Water, time your day to include forest trails or the observatory before joining the display.

Morpeth RFC (Grange House Field)

A classic club fundraiser with gates from 5:00pm and a 6:00pm bonfire. The grass field can get muddy—wellies are your friend. Expect hot food, glow-sticks, and an upbeat community vibe. visitnorthumberland.com

Local tip: If you’re making a night of it, book a table in town for after the display; kitchens fill up quickly on bonfire weekend.

Ponteland Community Primary School

Designed for families with younger children, the 4:30pm+ start and early display mean you can be home for bedtime. Check whether tickets are online-only and plan school-gate queues accordingly. ticketebo.co.uk

Local tip: Bring ear defenders for little ones—school-ground displays still get lively.

Twice Brewed Inn (Hadrian’s Wall)

Set beside the Roman Wall, this one’s a crowd-pleaser: street-food stalls, outdoor bars, a bonfire around 6:00pm and fireworks shortly after. The field opens 5:00pm; indoor dining often sells out well in advance. Layer up and wear boots—the events field is exposed, and ground can be soft. Twice Brewed Inn+1

Local tip: Make a day of it with a Wall walk from Steel Rigg or a visit to The Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre, then head back for dusk.

Elsdon (Village Green)

If you love tradition, Elsdon’s 5 November bonfire is as authentic as it gets: a proper village gathering on the green, typically with simple refreshments and a close-knit feel. Park respectfully and follow stewards’ advice—lanes are narrow. Facebook

Local tip: Combine with a daylight visit to the 12th-century Elsdon Pele Tower or a loop across the moorland if the weather’s kind.

Alnwick Round Table (Greensfield, Alnwick Town Juniors)

One of the county’s best-loved displays, now bedding in at its Greensfield venue. Gates 6:30pm, first launch 7:30pm. Expect queues on approach; fast-track entry may operate, and card is usually accepted on the gate. ALNWICK ROUND TABLE+1

Local tip: If you’re staying over, book accommodation early—Alnwick is a year-round tourism hotspot.

Hexham (The Sele)

A gorgeous parkland setting just above the town centre with a 7:00pm display and a big community turnout. Surfaces vary from paths to grassy slopes; bring a torch for the walk back. It’s free, with donations encouraged to keep it going. Hexham Community Partnership+1

Local tip: The Sele offers multiple sight-lines—arrive early if you want a spot near the main launch area.

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea (Church Point)

A bonfire on the beach and fireworks just after 6:00pm—very atmospheric, and brilliant for photos with reflections on the water. There are children’s rides from 2:00–8:00pm on the promenade; the display is free with suggested £1 donations. As always at seaside venues, wrap well. visitnorthumberland.com

Local tip: Keep a safe distance from the bonfire on the sand—tide and wind can affect smoke and embers.

Blanchland (Village/Sports Field)

A small but mighty community event with donations on the gate, hot food and sweets from the Village Hall from around 5:00pm, and a 6:30pm-ish bonfire lighting. Check local postings the week before to confirm exact timings. AllEvents+1

Local tip: Blanchland is a stone-built gem—arrive in daylight to stroll the square and riverside before dusk.

Getting there: parking & public transport

Arrive early. Car parks and village lanes fill fast from 4:30–6:00pm . At seafront sites (Blyth, Newbiggin), expect heavy traffic near the promenade; be ready to park a short walk away.

Follow stewards’ directions. Several events open overflow fields—these may be uneven or muddy. Wear boots or sturdy shoes.

Consider public transport where practical: towns like Hexham, Alnwick and Morpeth are served by regular services, but evening frequencies can be limited—check last return times before you set out.

Designate a meeting point. Phone networks can clog briefly at peak times; pick a fallback spot if you get split up.

Accessibility notes (event-by-event quick guide)

Blyth (Mermaid Car Park): Broad, largely level promenade and hardstanding; good for wheelchairs and buggies. Still expect crowds at peak. blythtowncouncil.gov.uk

Falstone (Low-Noise): Community field environment with gentler sound levels; surfaces may be grass—check weather/ground conditions. Facebook

Morpeth RFC: Grass field—can be soft or muddy after rain; accessible parking usually signposted near the entrance. visitnorthumberland.com

Ponteland CP School: School grounds with paved areas; early timings suit families and some neurodivergent visitors. ticketebo.co.uk

Twice Brewed Inn: Event field behind the pub; expect grass and some gradients, with food stations placed around the space. Twice Brewed Inn

Hexham (The Sele): Parkland with mixed surfaces and slopes; torches help for the walk back through Beaumont Street. Hexham Community Partnership

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea: Promenade is level and paved; the bonfire is on the sand (not wheelchair-friendly), but you can view from the sea wall. visitnorthumberland.com

Blanchland: Village/sports field setting; disabled parking often signed at the hall car park. AllEvents

If you have specific access needs (e.g., Blue Badge parking or quiet spaces), message the organiser on social media the week before—many will reserve spaces on request.

Family checklist (warm kids = happy kids)

Layering: Thermal base layers, fleece mid-layers, waterproof outer. Add hats, gloves, and spare socks.

Ear protection: Especially for under-7s— low-noise Falstone is a great option if your child dislikes big bangs. Facebook

Visibility: Glow sticks or small clip-on lights so you can spot each other in the crowd.

Buggy strategy: Seafront and town-park venues are easier with buggies than village greens or fields after rain.

Cash & contactless: Most events take card, but charity stalls or village halls may be cash only . ALNWICK ROUND TABLE

Comfort kit: Small blanket for little shoulders, hand warmers, tissues, and a flask of something hot (if permitted).

Safety & etiquette (so everyone has a brilliant night)

Leave the fireworks to the professionals. Many events ban personal sparklers/rockets at the gate—always check and respect the rules (e.g., Newbiggin). visitnorthumberland.com

Mind the bonfire perimeter. Barriers are there for a reason; wind can shift smoke and embers quickly.

Keep dogs at home unless the event is explicitly low-noise and your dog is comfortable in crowds.

Dispose of litter correctly. Bring a small rubbish bag for your group and use event bins.

Be kind to neighbours. If you’re parking on residential streets, don’t block drives; keep noise down when leaving late.

Make a day (or weekend) of it

Hadrian’s Wall + Fireworks: Walk a section near Steel Rigg or visit The Sill , then warm up at the Twice Brewed Inn ahead of the bonfire. Twice Brewed Inn

Alnwick day out: Pair the Round Table display with time in Alnwick town or Alnwick Garden (prebook restaurants). visitnorthumberland.com

Hexham heritage: Explore Hexham Abbey and the Market Place, grab an early supper, then stroll up to The Sele . Hexham Community Partnership

Seaside sparkle: Spend the afternoon at Newbiggin’s maritime centre and beach play-park before the 6:00pm bonfire. visitnorthumberland.com

Photography tips (phone-friendly)

Arrive before dark to scout a foreground (bonfire silhouettes, sea reflections, or trees on The Sele).

Use “burst” mode for the finale, then pick the keepers.

Lock focus (tap the sky) and slightly lower exposure to avoid blown highlights.

Stabilise: Rest your elbows on a barrier or bring a mini-tripod.

Safety first: Stay behind barriers and away from launch zones—no photo is worth crossing a line.

Budgeting & donations

Many displays are free to attend but rely on bucket donations to cover insurance, security, and professional firing teams—if you can, drop a pound or two (Newbiggin even suggests £1 per person). Fundraisers like Alnwick Round Table and Morpeth RFC channel proceeds back into community causes and clubs. visitnorthumberland.com+2ALNWICK ROUND TABLE+2

Useful last-minute checks

Weather & footwear: Even if the day’s been dry, grass fields can be muddy from dew.

Road closures: Some towns put temporary restrictions around launch sites.

Tickets/entry: Scan QR codes before you leave home; some events (e.g., school or club nights) may cap capacity. ticketebo.co.uk+1

Cash for village halls: Tea, hot food and sweets at places like Blanchland Village Hall are often cash-first. AllEvents

FAQs

Which event is best for toddlers?

Ponteland CP (early start) and low-noise Falstone are excellent for younger children. Blyth’s seafront has space for prams but expect big crowds. ticketebo.co.uk+1

Where can I see the biggest crowds and funfair atmosphere?

Blyth is the county’s headline seaside show with traders and rides; Newbiggin also runs rides on the prom from 2:00–8:00pm. blythtowncouncil.gov.uk+1

I want a classic village bonfire with old-school charm.

Try Elsdon or Blanchland on or near 5 November—both feel wonderfully traditional. Facebook+1

What’s on the actual Bonfire Night (5 Nov)?

Ponteland CP, Twice Brewed Inn, and Elsdon all plan 5 November activities in 2025. ticketebo.co.uk+2Twice Brewed Inn+2

Any options if I’m sensitive to loud bangs?

Yes—head for Falstone’s low-noise display on Saturday 1 November. Facebook

The bottom line

Whether you prefer a bustling seafront crowd, a rugby-club knees-up, or a quiet village green with a crackling bonfire, Northumberland’s 2025 line-up has something for every family. Pick your night (or two), layer up, and build in time for traffic and parking—then let the fireworks do the rest.

Quick picks:

Best all-rounder: Blyth , Sat 1 Nov – huge seaside setting, funfair, and a 7:00pm show. blythtowncouncil.gov.uk

Best for little ears: Falstone low-noise , Sat 1 Nov – the magic without the bangs. Facebook

Best “proper Bonfire Night” feel (5 Nov): Twice Brewed Inn or Elsdon . Twice Brewed Inn+1

Best fundraising community spectacular: Alnwick Round Table , Sat 8 Nov . ALNWICK ROUND TABLE

Best parkland panorama: Hexham (The Sele) , Sat 8 Nov . Hexham Community Partnership

Best seaside bonfire: Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Sat 8 Nov. visitnorthumberland.com

Sources for dates & details

Blyth Town Council & Visit Northumberland (Blyth), Falstone community posts (low-noise), Visit Northumberland (Morpeth & Newbiggin), Ponteland CP ticketing page (Ponteland), Twice Brewed Inn site & updates (Twice Brewed), local Facebook/What’s On pages (Elsdon, Hexham, Blanchland), and Alnwick Round Table. Citations are included throughout so you can click through for the latest on timings, tickets and any weather changes. visitnorthumberland.com+15blythtowncouncil.gov.uk+15visitnorthumberland.com+15