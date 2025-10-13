Bonfire Night in Newcastle 2025: the ultimate guide (dates, times, family tips & where to watch)

Newcastle loves a big night under bright skies—and Bonfire Night 2025 brings two full weekends of displays across the city and Tyneside: from race-night fireworks at Gosforth Park to free family shows on the coast, plus classic community bonfires at rugby and cricket clubs. Below is your complete “what’s on” with dates, times, ticket info, and practical tips (parking, public transport, accessibility, and keeping kids warm and happy).

Always double-check organiser pages on the day—times and details can shift with weather.

At-a-glance calendar (Newcastle & Tyneside, 1–8 November 2025)

Saturday 1 November 2025

Newcastle Racecourse: Fireworks & Funfair Racenight (Gosforth Park) – Evening raceday + funfair with a big fireworks finale. Hospitality options available. Date: Sat 1 Nov. (Exact running order on the day.) newcastle-racecourse.co.uk+2newcastle-racecourse.co.uk+2

Gateshead Stadium: Firework Frenzy (brand-new 2025 show) – Doors 5:00pm, fireworks 8:30pm ; pre-sale tickets from £5 (under-3s free). fatsoma.com+1

Blaydon RFC: Bonfire & Firework Extravaganza – Community bonfire, funfair & fireworks; advance tickets only (no gate sales). (Typical running 3:00–9:00pm.) Eventbrite+1

Sunday 2 November 2025

North Tyneside Fireworks (Whitley Bay Links) – Free coastal display. Rides/refreshments from 6:00pm; fireworks 7:00pm (approx. 15–20 mins). If weather’s poor, it moves to Monday. visitnorthtyneside.com+1

Wednesday 5 November 2025 (Bonfire Night)

Segedunum Roman Fort, Wallsend – “Fireworks at the Fort” – Museum reopens 5:00pm; fireworks 6:30pm . Free entry from 5pm (donations welcome). Optional VIP tower tickets (paid, limited). Likely no on-site parking . North East Museums+2North East Museums+2

Blue Flames, Benton – Fireworks Night – Gates 5:30pm; display ~7:00pm . No on-site parking; short walk from Benton Metro . Blue Flames Sporting Club+1

Novos RFC (Longbenton) – Bonfire Night at Novos – Club fireworks night on Wed 5 Nov; see club page for times/tickets. Novos

Saturday 8 November 2025

Gosforth Fireworks Extravaganza (Newcastle Round Table) – Gosforth Sports Association, Broadway West – Gates 5:00pm; fireworks ~7:00pm. Tickets online only; no sales at gate. Charity event (proceeds to local causes). Walk/Metro advised; no parking on site . NewcastleGateshead+1

South Northumberland CC (Gosforth) – Family Fireworks – Doors 5:00pm for indoor family fun; fireworks 7:30pm . Tickets ~£12 (check site). southnorth.co.uk+1

Tynemouth Cricket Club – Fireworks Display (North Shields) – Gates 5:00pm; display 7:00pm. Tickets online; parking is very limited. ticketsource.co.uk+1

What to expect at the major venues

Newcastle Racecourse (Gosforth Park) – racenight + funfair + fireworks

A huge family night that blends horse racing, a lively funfair, street food and a themed fireworks finale. The racecourse offers hospitality packages if you want a seated base indoors; families often arrive late afternoon, enjoy the fair, then stay for the fireworks after the last race. Tip: plan your exit—post-display traffic can bottleneck on the A1/A19 approaches. newcastle-racecourse.co.uk+1

Gateshead Stadium – Firework Frenzy (new for 2025)

Big-scale arena event with doors from 5:00pm and a later 8:30pm fireworks start, plus live music and a fairground—great if you want a longer evening out. Pre-sale tickets are cheaper; under-3s go free. Tip: it’s walkable from Gateshead Stadium Metro; factor in queues after the show. fatsoma.com

Blaydon RFC – Bonfire & Fireworks

A classic community bonfire night with a proper blaze, fairground rides and a choreographed display. Advance tickets only (no gate sales), so book before you set off. Tip: grass underfoot—pack boots if it’s been wet. Eventbrite

North Tyneside Fireworks – Whitley Bay Links (FREE)

One of the North East’s most photogenic displays: fireworks over the North Sea with fairground rides from 6:00pm and a 7:00pm launch. It’s free, attracts thousands, and will shift to the following night if weather dictates. Tip: arrive early, use Metro/bus, and bring windproof layers—it’s chilly on the Links. visitnorthtyneside.com

Segedunum Roman Fort (Wallsend) – “Fireworks at the Fort” (FREE, donations welcome)

A beloved Bonfire Night staple with museum access from 5:00pm and fireworks at 6:30pm. It’s free (donations appreciated), with optional VIP tickets for the viewing tower if you want an elevated vantage point. Tip: on-site parking is usually restricted—check updates and consider public transport. North East Museums+1

Blue Flames, Benton – community favourite

A family-friendly night with three indoor bars, fairground rides and a ~7:00pm display. No on-site parking; it’s a 5-minute walk from Benton Metro. Book early—this one often sells out. Blue Flames Sporting Club+1

Novos RFC, Longbenton – club night on 5 Nov

Novos host their own Bonfire Night gathering on Wednesday 5 November—expect a friendly club crowd, hot food and bar. Tip: times and tickets vary year-to-year—check the club page before you go. Novos

Gosforth Fireworks Extravaganza (Newcastle Round Table) – Broadway West

A flagship city display with a big charity heart: gates 5:00pm, fireworks ~7:00pm; tickets online only and no parking on site. There are children’s rides, street food and fire performers. This is one of the most popular nights in the city—arrive early. Nearest Metros: Regent Centre or Wansbeck Road, then walk. NewcastleGateshead

South Northumberland Cricket Club (Gosforth) – Family Fireworks

Indoors + outdoors = kid-friendly: the main hall opens from 5:00pm with bouncy castles and face paint, then fireworks at 7:30pm outside. Tickets around £12 (check the club). Tip: great option if you want some warm indoor time before the show. southnorth.co.uk

Tynemouth Cricket Club (North Shields) – coastal club spectacular

A hugely popular Sat 8 Nov display: gates 5:00pm; fireworks 7:00pm. Tickets are online and parking is extremely limited—use Metro/bus if you can. Nearest Metros: Tynemouth or Monkseaton, then a walk. visitnorthtyneside.com

Getting there: travel & parking

Lean on Metro & buses. Many venues advise public transport —it avoids gridlock and on-site parking bans (e.g., Blue Flames and Gosforth Sports Association ). Blue Flames Sporting Club+1

Arrive early (4:30–6:00pm). Coastal and park venues fill fast—especially Whitley Bay Links (free and very busy). visitnorthtyneside.com

Have an exit plan. For major events ( Racecourse , Gateshead Stadium ), traffic peaks straight after the finale—consider waiting 15–20 minutes before leaving the site. newcastle-racecourse.co.uk

Mind local restrictions. Some organisers explicitly ban on-site parking or won’t sell tickets on the gate—don’t get caught out. Blue Flames Sporting Club+1

Accessibility snapshots

Racecourse (Gosforth Park): Large paved concourses and hospitality areas; accessible loos and multiple viewing points. newcastle-racecourse.co.uk

Gateshead Stadium: Stadium infrastructure, seating, hardstanding and step-free access points; check your block at purchase. fatsoma.com

Whitley Bay Links: Level promenades but exposed to wind; best viewing from paths rather than the grass if it’s wet. visitnorthtyneside.com

Segedunum: Museum access from 5pm; Viewing Tower is ticketed and has limited capacity—book ahead if needed. primarytimes.co.uk

Blue Flames: Hardstanding near buildings; no on-site parking —plan your Metro drop-off/walk. Blue Flames Sporting Club

Gosforth (Round Table) & club venues: Mostly grass fields—pram wheels and chairs can bog down after rain. Check organiser posts for any accessible parking arrangements. NewcastleGateshead

Family checklist (warm kids = happy kids)

Layers + windproofs: The coast (Whitley Bay/Tynemouth) is colder than town—bring hats/gloves even if the afternoon felt mild.

Ear protection: Especially for under-7s. If bangs are tricky, try an earlier-evening or lower-intensity show; indoor build-up at South North CC helps little ones acclimatise before the big finale. southnorth.co.uk

Buggy strategy: Hardstanding venues (Racecourse, Blue Flames) are easier to navigate than wet fields. newcastle-racecourse.co.uk+1

Cash + contactless: Many events are cashless for entry but charity buckets , small traders, and village stalls may still prefer coins. Round Table nights raise money for local causes—donate if you can. NewcastleGateshead

Meeting point: Networks can be congested at peak; pick a landmark in case you get separated.

Safety & etiquette

Use organised displays. They’re run by professionals with proper firing distances and stewarding.

Respect cordons. Bonfire perimeters and firing zones can shift with wind—don’t cross barriers.

Leave pets at home (unless you know your dog is comfortable in busy, noisy environments).

Take litter home. Parks and coastal sites rely on volunteers the morning after—help keep Newcastle tidy.

Make a day (or weekend) of it

City + Stadium: Catch an early dinner on Gateshead Quays or Trinity Square , then head to Gateshead Stadium Firework Frenzy . fatsoma.com

Walk the Wall + Wallsend: Visit Segedunum museum exhibits late afternoon, then stay for the 6:30pm fireworks. North East Museums

Coast day out: Do Tynemouth/Whitley Bay (market, Longsands, Spanish City) then North Tyneside Fireworks or Tynemouth CC . visitnorthtyneside.com+1

Gosforth duo: Pair South North CC’s indoor family fun with Gosforth Fireworks Extravaganza the same weekend—just not the same night! southnorth.co.uk+1

Handy FAQs

Which display is best for toddlers?

South North CC (indoor activities from 5:00pm, fireworks 7:30pm) or Blue Flames (bars/indoor areas; ~7:00pm display). Earlier-evening options like Segedunum 6:30pm are also good. southnorth.co.uk+1

Which one’s free?

Whitley Bay Links (North Tyneside) and Segedunum are free (donations appreciated). visitnorthtyneside.com+1

Biggest charity crowd-pleaser?

Gosforth Fireworks Extravaganza (Newcastle Round Table) draws thousands; tickets are online only and it’s no-parking on site—plan a Metro/walk. NewcastleGateshead

I want a proper bonfire as well as fireworks.

Try Blaydon RFC’s Bonfire & Fireworks on Sat 1 Nov. Eventbrite

Any big city “wow” options on Sat 1 Nov?

Yes—Newcastle Racecourse’s Fireworks & Funfair Racenight (Gosforth Park) and Gateshead Stadium Firework Frenzy. newcastle-racecourse.co.uk+1

Quick picks (if you’re choosing one)

Best big family night: Newcastle Racecourse , Sat 1 Nov —funfair, raceday and a themed finale. newcastle-racecourse.co.uk

Best free coastal spectacle: Whitley Bay Links , Sun 2 Nov —sea views & a 7:00pm display. visitnorthtyneside.com

Best “on Bonfire Night”: Segedunum (6:30pm) or Blue Flames (7:00pm), both on Wed 5 Nov . North East Museums+1

Best charity blockbuster: Gosforth Fireworks Extravaganza , Sat 8 Nov —tickets online only; no parking. NewcastleGateshead

Best club-night atmosphere: South North CC (indoor family fun + 7:30pm display) or Tynemouth CC (seaside club vibe). southnorth.co.uk+1

Sources for dates & details (tap to check before you go)

Newcastle Racecourse (Sat 1 Nov), Gateshead Stadium Firework Frenzy (Sat 1 Nov), Blaydon RFC (Sat 1 Nov), North Tyneside Fireworks at Whitley Bay (Sun 2 Nov), Segedunum “Fireworks at the Fort” (Wed 5 Nov), Blue Flames Benton (Wed 5 Nov), Novos RFC (Wed 5 Nov), Gosforth Fireworks Extravaganza by Newcastle Round Table (Sat 8 Nov), South Northumberland CC (Sat 8 Nov), and Tynemouth CC (Sat 8 Nov).