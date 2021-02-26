A person’s lifestyle affects their decisions and choices. Also, adhering to a certain way of life should be consistent in all areas. It may be evident with their possessions, fashion, and even with their home design.

Are you familiar with the minimalist lifestyle? In simple terms, this follows the principle “less is more.” How does a minimalist lifestyle affect a homeowner’s preferences with home design? How do these choices benefit the general well-being of those living in a minimalist home?

Minimal Noise Leads to Serenity

A home that practices minimalism in its interior design finds ways to dampen noise. If the noise is coming from the outside, excellent window treatments can help to block them. Get some custom picks on sites such as customdraperyandshades.com. When you are not distracted by noises, you could focus better on whatever you are doing.

Choosing only a few appliances for entertainment also fosters quiet time. Some minimalists even forego having a TV set. In doing so, they encourage more time to meditate on some things. Not getting distracted with the TV set will also promote quality time.

Good Symmetry Produces Joy

Other homeowners might think the placement of furniture pieces does not matter. The truth is that proper placement is key to aesthetics and a sense of contentment and joy. Your brain loves patterns. When it recognizes one, your brain delights in the balance it sees.

Think of a kitchen counter with three equally-distanced stools. This room arrangement feels very inviting. How about a tub with trolleys on both sides carrying bath essentials? This would make you want to relax and soak in it for a long time. The balanced patterns of the furniture pieces give a feeling of relaxation. Your brain is not overstimulated with the haphazard placement of things. Symmetry allows you not to over-design your rooms and to indulge in too many items. But symmetry does not mean rigidity. Choose patterns that have a natural flow.

Lesser Clutter Reduces Anxiety

Imagine walking to a cluttered room. Do you feel your defenses seem to go up in an instant? Have you ever felt so suffocated with all the things that you dump in a room? The solution is to be intentional with what you allow to be inside each room.

Anxiety can escalate when you have too much happening in a room. You may think that too many pillows spell comfort. But, in the long run, you may get tired of picking them and fluffing them up. You may get sentimental and want to display every memento you have. But, you will soon feel an overload of memories, not to mention the dust, with these souvenirs.

Thus, it is essential to keep things at a minimum. You may want to switch things up every once in a while to accommodate all these items. But, do not bring them out in the open all at the same time.

Also, it may not sound like happy news, but purging and regular cleaning helps. A stack of dishes on the sink and laundry strewn all over the room contributes to anxiety. Such piles do not define a minimalist style, either.

More Space Encourages Connectivity

Having too many items in a room is not only detrimental to one’s mental health. This may also have drastic effects on your interaction with family members. For example, open spaces in the kitchen encourage shared meals among family members.

Think of a home with so many fragile items on display. A toddler may not have the liberty to move around here. When they do, they will hear the constant pleas to be careful so that they would not break anything. In the instance of breaking an item, scolding might ensue and will hurt the child’s emotions.

Now, think of another scenario. When you do not have many items in a room, there are many open spaces. These spaces can serve as play areas for you and your child. Your imagination is the only limit. You can build forts, play interactive games, and do crafts here.

Neutral Colors Promotes Focus

Color plays a vital role in one’s mood. Rich colors lead to anxiety and drama. A minimalist home sports neutral and light colors. This way, when you walk inside a room, you feel centered and grounded. Your mind will not get an overload of all the visual stimuli. Instead, it could focus on more important things. This is most applicable to your workspace at home. Choosing the right colors aids productivity.

A minimalist lifestyle has many benefits. It will help you to enjoy your home, your general well-being, and your connections more.