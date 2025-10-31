BOTTOMS UP FOR FESTIVE BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH

TWO POPULAR Tyneside bars are promising 90 minutes of festive food, fun and drink with the unveiling of their Christmas bottomless brunches.

YOLO Ponteland and YOLO Townhouse at High Bridge, Newcastle are getting ready to raise a glass – or two – at a special seasonal event, which is set to launch on 21 November.

The YOLO Festive Bottomless Brunch has two options – one where the drinks options are Prosecco and beer at £36pp or – for an additional £2 – a package which includes a range of cocktails.

The cocktail offer includes Kir Royal, Buck’s Fizz, Candy Pants and Pornstar Martini, with a non-alcoholic option available at £28 per person.

A platter of individual festive food treats per person is also included, which feature Christmas dinner on a stick, mini Yorkshire puddings stuffed with turkey and served with gravy and cranberry sauce, glazed honey and mustard chipolatas, rosemary roast potatoes and festive pizza.

The bottomless brunch will run right up until 28 December and will be available every day.

Bookings for YOLO Townhouse can be made at yolotownhouse.com/bookings and for YOLO Ponteland at yolo.uk.com/bookings.

“We know how popular bottomless brunches are, so what better time of year to have one than in the run-up to Christmas and just after,” said Ashleigh Kelly, General Manager at YOLO Ponteland.

“We believe they’re the perfect way for groups of friends, families or colleagues to really enjoy a festive day – or night -out.”

The brunches run for 90 minutes with certain terms and conditions, which includes that drinks can only be re-ordered when existing drinks have been consumed.