Kim’s Developing Career in Photography

Kim Bainbridge, a Dutch national and former soldier in the Dutch Army, has embarked on a new chapter in her life as a wedding and events photographer. With an extraordinary life story, Kim’s journey to photography has been as remarkable as the images she captures.

Born and raised in the Netherlands, Kim joined the Dutch Army at the age of 17, seeking adventure and a chance to explore the world. She became the first female engineer in her unit, serving with distinction. However, her military career took a harrowing turn during her second deployment to Bosnia, where she was shot in the head during a firefight. The injury left her in a coma for three months, and it took her three years to recover fully.

After regaining her health, Kim’s passion for adventure led her to travel the world extensively. She journeyed through Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the Americas, capturing thousands of photographs along the way. Despite her extensive travels, Kim found that her photos failed to reflect the vivid memories she had experienced, sparking a desire to truly understand the art of photography.

Settling down in Newcastle with her new husband, Kim began studying photography, starting with online courses and progressing to formal education through Newcastle City Learning. Her dedication and talent quickly shone through, and she eventually earned a masters and bachelor’s degree in fine arts, winning several prestigious awards along the way, including a category award in a Food Photographer of the Year competition twice.

Though initially focused on fine art and still life photography, Kim’s career took a new direction when she was asked to photograph her daughter’s wedding. The experience reignited her passion for capturing life’s most memorable moments, leading her to pursue a career in wedding and events photography.

Today, Kim is the in-house photographer at the prestigious Lumley Castle in Chester-Lee-Street, where she continues to hone her skills and capture the beauty of special occasions. Her unique personal background, which blends military discipline with a love for adventure and art, allows her to bring a fresh and captivating perspective to her work.

“I’ve had a very interesting life, and I wish I had the foresight to have quality photographs to look back on. That is what I want to do to help others capture memories and special events so that in later life, the images give a sense of happiness and warmth. I’m lucky to be able to pass on my skills to others and look forward to developing my new career in the North East,’ she added.