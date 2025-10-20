Bridgestone Launches ‘Stay Safe This Autumn’ Campaign to Reward Drivers and Reinforce the Importance of Tyre Safety

Bridgestone is doubling down on its tyre safety efforts with two campaigns to provide peace of mind for motorists, featuring an offer of seasonal car care packs for thousands of drivers.

With National Tyre Safety Month well underway, Bridgestone is combining its road safety advice with a unique promotion, designed to make tyre maintenance more accessible and rewarding.

Motorists who purchase two or more Bridgestone tyres in October or November will receive a complimentary winter safety bundle, packed with essential items to help drivers maintain their vehicles through the colder months including tread depth gauge, ice scraper, locking wheel nut bag and much more. Simultaneously, Bridgestone is calling on all drivers to take some simple steps to check their tyres regularly, after new research revealed worrying levels of neglect.

To coincide with National Tyre Safety Month, Bridgestone is issuing a renewed rallying call, with research revealing that many drivers are still neglecting their tyres.

Bridgestone’s plea follows the company’s latest survey of 2,000 UK motorists, revealing that 63% delay buying new tyres until their car fails its MOT1, with 23%1 never considering the risks of dangerous tyres. Meanwhile, 11%1 wait until their tyres are completely bald before replacing them.

With the clocks also going back on Sunday October 26 and the nights drawing in, Bridgestone’s Director of Consumer Product Sales, in the UK Drew Chapman issued the timely plea.

Hesaid: “Tyres are the only part of the vehicle in contact with the road, and worn or underinflated tyres can significantly increase the risk of accidents. Regular checks can literally save lives.”

Government data reinforces the message, with over 2.15 million MOT failures annually linked to tyre defects2, and tyre-related incidents contributing to an estimated £416 million economic cost in the past five years3. In addition to the safety risks, the survey also found that 35% of motorists delay replacing tyres due to cost1, highlighting how the ongoing cost-of-living crisis is influencing safety-related decisions on the road.

Bridgestone is addressing these issues head-on through its ‘Be a Bridgestone Road Safety Hero’ campaign, which has already delivered more than 4,500 free tyre inspections at events across the UK, raising awareness and helping drivers make informed decisions about tyre care.

Drew added: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to stay safe, particularly during this time of year as the autumn and winter months arrive. Through our Be a Road Safety Hero campaign, we’re working closely with drivers to make tyre safety simple, accessible, and a routine part of journey planning.”

Bridgestone continues to urge all drivers to follow three simple steps:

Inspect regularly: Check tyre pressures and tread depth at least once a month and before long journeys. Know the law: The minimum legal tread depth is 1.6mm, but Bridgestone recommends replacing tyres well before they reach this limit. Ask the experts: If in doubt, seek advice or a free check from a qualified technician.

Bridgestone is also encouraging motorists to take advantage of its new ‘Stay Safe This Autumn’ promotion. Customers who purchase two or more tyres during October and November will receive a complimentary Bridgestone Car Care Pack, designed to support everyday vehicle safety and maintenance. The pack includes essential items to help motorists check and maintain tyre condition, making it easier than ever to put road safety into practice.

Drew added: “By rewarding drivers with a Bridgestone Car Care Pack when they purchase tyres, we’re not just helping them stay safe on the road, but we’re also reinforcing good habits that make tyre checks a regular part of car ownership.”

The initiative also gives customers in the UK, automatic entry into a national prize draw to win one of two £5,000 cash prizes if they purchase two or more car, 4×4 or van tyres during the promotional period, combining practical safety support with an exciting incentive. The campaign forms part of Bridgestone’s global E8 Commitment, which focuses on delivering social and customer value across eight key areas including Ease, by bringing peace of mind to everyday journeys, and Extension, by supporting safe and seamless mobility for all.

For details of the promotion visit: For full details, entry deadlines and terms and conditions, visit the official campaign page https://rewards.bridgestone.co.uk/car-care/

For more information on tyre safety and how to become a Bridgestone Road Safety Hero, visit: https://promotion.bridgestone.co.uk/bridgestone-tyre-care-guide/