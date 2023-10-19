British Elegance at Its Best: Jesmond Dene House Wins The Good Hotel Guide’s 2024 Wedding Hotels Award

Boutique hotel, Jesmond Dene House, has had the honour of being selected as one of the esteemed winners of The Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice 2024 Wedding Hotels Award.

This remarkable achievement marks the fourth time the hotel has been recognised by this prestigious publication.

Established in 1978, The Good Hotel Guide is a truly independent UK hotel guide, where hotels cannot secure a place in the print edition through payment, and both the editors and inspectors maintain their impartiality by declining complimentary hospitality during their incognito hotel visits.

Christina Stephenson, the Sales, Marketing, and Events Manager at Jesmond Dene House, expressed her delight, stating, “We are thrilled to announce our selection as a winner of The Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice 2024 awards for Wedding Hotels. We feel deeply honoured to have received this prestigious, independent award and extend our gratitude to our dedicated team for consistently upholding the high standards at Jesmond Dene House. This marks our fourth time winning this incredible accolade, and we couldn’t be prouder!”

The Good Hotel Guide, known for its 12 César Awards, has unveiled its latest list of exceptional hotels, inns, and B&Bs across Britain and Ireland, all recommended by readers and endorsed by professional inspection. These César Awards, inspired by Swiss hotelier César Ritz, are announced annually.

The most recent edition of The Good Hotel Guide: Great Britain and Ireland is now available online, featuring over 700 hotels, including 73 new additions. As a trusted brand with 45 years of history, The Good Hotel Guide remains the sole independent hotel guide in the UK. Notably, it refrains from financial transactions for inclusion, and its inspectors do not accept complimentary hospitality during their anonymous hotel visits.

The editorial leadership is entrusted to Jane Knight, the former travel editor at The Times, newspaper. This guide continues to be the singularly independent UK hotel guide where readers actively contribute by reporting on existing entries and endorsing exciting discoveries, an effort supported by GHG inspections.

Christina concluded:

“Although this is the fourth time of winning this prestigious award, we take nothing for granted at Jesmond Dene House, so will continually look at ways to improve our quality, services, and value, so that our loyal clientele always receives an exceptional experience.”