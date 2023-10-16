RAF Air Cadets Complete the Hadrian’s Wall Path in 9 Days

The walk commenced in Bowness-on-Solway in Cumbria and the cadets, some as young as 12, had never previously undertaken such a huge challenge. Four members of the group completed the entire route: Cadet Corporal Rosie Dickinson, Cadet Brett McMillan, Cadet Charlotte Hoggarth, and Cadet Andrei Fordy. Several others completed a significant part of it.

The lead instructor, Warrant Officer Dan Rogerson-Parkin, said “This whole expedition has been a real experience for these cadets. They have pushed themselves beyond what they thought were their limits, learning self-control, self-motivation, and teamwork to complete this.

I am immensely proud of every one of the cadets that have stepped foot on the Hadrian’s Wall Path and completed any amount of it, as I know that each individual has challenged themselves to complete as much as they can.