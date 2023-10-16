RAF Air Cadets Complete the Hadrian’s Wall Path in 9 Days

On Sunday 8th October a group of air cadets from 1801 (Alnwick) Squadron completed the whole of the 135km Hadrian’s Wall Path. It was the end of 9 days of walking, over 5 weekends, through blazing sun and pouring rain, stopping to camp at various sites along the way. As well as the obvious health benefits of completing such a distance, it was a challenge in looking after themselves, map reading and teamwork.
The walk commenced in Bowness-on-Solway in Cumbria and the cadets, some as young as 12, had never previously undertaken such a huge challenge. Four members of the group completed the entire route: Cadet Corporal Rosie Dickinson, Cadet Brett McMillan, Cadet Charlotte Hoggarth, and Cadet Andrei Fordy. Several others completed a significant part of it.
The lead instructor, Warrant Officer Dan Rogerson-Parkin, said “This whole expedition has been a real experience for these cadets. They have pushed themselves beyond what they thought were their limits, learning self-control, self-motivation, and teamwork to complete this.
I am immensely proud of every one of the cadets that have stepped foot on the Hadrian’s Wall Path and completed any amount of it, as I know that each individual has challenged themselves to complete as much as they can.
The 4 cadets who have completed the whole distance have achieved a fantastic goal, doing so around other commitments including their Duke of Edinburgh Awards, Road Marching and school work.
One of the parents said, “It’s been an amazing opportunity, and challenge, for the cadets to walk the length of the wall, and importantly to have had that experience together. We have watched them grow individually, and as a team, and we’re very grateful to Dann for facilitating this.”
Off the back of their success the cadets are looking at tackling another long-distance challenge next year, setting their sights on completing St Oswald’s Way, a 156km walk from Hadrian’s Wall to Holy Island.
1801 (Alnwick) Squadron are always looking for new cadets to take part in activities including flying, gliding, shooting and adventure training, and also welcome volunteers to support these activities.
Ends
Notes to Editors
The Royal Air Force Air Cadet (RAFAC) organisation is a uniformed voluntary youth organisation based on and supported by the Royal Air Force, offering a wide range of challenging activities for young people ranging from flying and gliding to adventure training and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme.
1801 (Alnwick) Squadron is based in Alnwick in the TA centre on Lisburn Terrace. The squadron recruits cadets from the surrounding areas with cadets attending from Alnwick, Rothbury, Amble and Seahouses. The squadron is open to young people from school year 8 until they reach the age of 20. Adults can also volunteer at the squadron as long as they are over 21 and complete the required DBS checks. Anyone interested in joining should contact the Squadron on:
Email: 1801@rafac.mod.gov.uk
Telephone: 01665 602437
Facebook: 1801RAFAC
Instagram: 1801_rafac