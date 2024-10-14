Brits Shun Paid-For Experience In Favour Of Zonking Out At Home

Gone are the days of hitting up a pub or club, as almost a third (30%) of Brits confess zoning out on the sofa or in their bed is their favourite thing to do.

The Annual Fun Report by PlayOJO quizzes the nation about the leisure activities which bring them the most joy, revealing they’re a sedentary bunch with a simple walk providing the greatest pleasure of all – according to half the country (50%).

Keeping them busy while zonked on the sofa, Brits are taking ‘Neflix and chill’ literally with 42% stating they get the most joy when streaming their favourite movies. This is followed closed by streaming their favourite TV shows (38%) and watching YouTube and Vlogs (36%).

The top 10 activities bringing Brits joy

Rank Activity % of Brits 1 Walking 50% 2 Streaming a film 42% 3 Going out for dinner 40% 4 Streaming a TV show 38% 5 Watching YouTube/vlogs 36% 6 Going to the movies 35% 7 Playing free online games 32% =8 Cycling, Lying on the sofa/bed 30% each 10 Running 28%

Despite many of the activities bringing Brits the most joy being free-of-charge, Brits up and down the country are spending £98 per month on leisure activities – the annual equivalent of £1,176 per person. Elder Millennials are the age group putting the highest price ticket on fun, with the average person spending £122 per month on things which bring them joy.

However, spending money on leisure isn’t everyone’s priority, with nearly one in five (19%) confessing that cost is an important factor. In fact, 5.5 million (8%) go on to reveal that they are cutting costs by only enjoying life’s free activities – such as a walk in the park or visiting a friend.

There are also many influences on why the average person chooses a particular hobby, with the social aspect and time availability playing a key role (19%, tied second with costs). Atop the list for a typical Brit though, is having a personal interest in their chosen activity (23%), rather than doing something for the sake of it. Rounding out the top factors is convenience, as an average of 16% hope to find activities which are conveniently within a close proximity to their homes.

A spokesperson for PlayOJO comments: “As a brand who knows a thing or two about having a good time, we are delighted to have launched our first ever Annual Fun Report, packed full of insights into the minds of British people.

“Having a busy routine often means that life can get the better of you, especially when trying to fit everything around work. But, we are surprised to see just how boring Brits are when it comes to the things that provide them with the most amount of joy. Taking part in leisure activities is a great way to take some time for yourself, just maybe get off the sofa and try something new.”