Love Island has ended, but the British public are keen to create their own season of love as Spain, home to the Love Island villa, is the UK’s top destination for holiday homes and villas.

New data from Quotezone.co.uk shows that not only has there been an 110% increase in demand for holiday home insurance throughout Love Island’s most recent series, but appetite for holidaying abroad in a villa has also rocketed (97%) – particularly in Spain, Balearics and the Canaries with a 101% increase.

It’s clear from the data that when it comes to finding love, many Brits are putting all their eggs in one basket, as Spain leads as the most popular holiday destination this year in Europe, with an increase in demand of 117% compared with the same data from 2020.

After a year of periodic lockdowns, and the monotony that ensued, it is unsurprising that Brits are beginning to flock abroad for their holidays. In particular, the impact of the pandemic on those looking for love has certainly taken its toll, while some braved first dates over zoom, typical dating habits were restricted for months – and at times banned completely under Covid measures.

However, many travellers are now keen to create their own Casa Amor, even with continued uncertainty around travel. Quotezone.co.uk provides tips on how to avoid getting “mugged off” while you plan your trip abroad:

Travel insurance: buying travel insurance when booking the holiday, rather than when the holiday starts, ensures that holidaymakers are compensated if something prevents them from travelling. Package holidays: according to travel association, ABTA, opting for a package holiday means you have the right to a refund or a replacement holiday should the plans be altered by a change in the situation at the holiday destination.* Even better, if the flight is cancelled, the travel company will either need to re-arrange the flight or offer a refund for the whole package. ATOL protected: if you’re buying a package holiday then make sure it’s ATOL or ATOL Flight Plus protected. Having an ATOL protected holiday means customers won’t be left stranded abroad if the tour operator or airline goes bust. The scheme can also help with reimbursements.



Founder of Quotezone.co.uk, Greg Wilson, comments: “The data shows a boost in holiday homes right across Europe which is a really positive sign that things are trying to get back to normal. Understandably villas and self-catered accommodation is in great demand – allowing people perhaps more space from other travellers and more flexibility should they need to quarantine.

“Whether it’s an investment opportunity to rent out to fellow Casa Amor holiday seekers or a convenient holiday option for friends and family for the next few years – it’s never been more important to have holiday home insurance, especially if there are gaps when the property will be unoccupied, or the property is used by strangers – contents cover and accidental damage can all be added to the policy.”

