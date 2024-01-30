Get ready for winter with Subaru

Comprehensive 38-point safety and condition inspection programme

Complete vehicle condition report, with free chamois leather, screen wash and Rain Gard

Winter Check provides peace of mind for an advertised price of just £19.99

4th December 2023 – With temperatures set to drop as we enter the winter months, Subaru (UK) Ltd has launched a Winter Check programme to ensure its customer’s vehicles are prepared for the unpredictable winter weather ahead.

The comprehensive 38-point check, with an advertised cost to the customer of just £19.99, ensures that vehicles are safe and ready, covering every aspect of the safety and performance of the vehicle. The check also provides the customer with a full condition report, along with a free chamois leather, 300ml screen wash, 100ml Rain Gard, and additional peace of mind.

Along with an exterior bodywork inspection, the operation of safety-critical items such as lights, windscreen, horn, and seat belts are checked and thoroughly evaluated to ensure they are in optimum condition.

Under the bonnet, the air cleaner element is inspected, as are clutch and brake fluid levels, windscreen washer fluid is checked and topped up, and all quantities and conditions are measured and recorded. Hoses and pipework are checked for fit and function, with the battery also receiving a health check and ensuring it is securely fitted with good connections.

Tyre safety is imperative, so as part of the check, tyre tread depths are checked and recorded along with overall tyre condition. Wheel nuts are also tightened to the manufacturer recommended setting, with tyre pressures also checked and replenished as required.

Darren James, Resources Director, Subaru (UK) Ltd said, “Our Winter Check programme is an opportunity for Subaru owners to prepare for the winter months proactively. With the expertise of our dealership network and professional technicians, the Winter Check will ensure their Subaru is in the best condition to tackle the wintry weather and any unpredictable travelling conditions.”