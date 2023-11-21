BURNETTS SOLICITORS LLP APPOINTS NEW NEWCASTLE HEAD

A NORTH EAST law firm has appointed a new head of its Newcastle office, to help drive its plans for growth.

Nicola Nutley has been appointed to the new role of Head of Burnetts Newcastle, which she will carry out in addition to her position as Partner and Head of the Banking and Property Finance team.

The new role has been created as part of the firm’s drive to highlight its position as a major law firm in the North East, with Nicola now working in a more strategic capacity.

She will provide a central point of leadership for the Newcastle office, along with acting as a liaison with the managing board.

Nicola will also play an active role as the firm continues with its expansion plans, ensuring that Burnetts values and culture are at the heart of everything it does.

The firm has seen a period of huge growth in its Tyneside office in the last two years, with the introduction of new partners in the banking, corporate, commercial property, employment, family and property litigation teams.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me to make a great contribution in shaping the culture and direction of the Newcastle office,” said Nicola.

“The firm is committed to growing our presence in the North East and providing a high quality legal service for clients.

! At the same time, it is very important that we continue to be a great place to work for our people and that we become a significant part of the business and wider community in the region.

“I am delighted to have been appointed to this position at such an exciting time for Burnetts and our clients.”

Managing Partner, Nick Gutteridge, congratulated Nicola on her appointment.

“We are excited about the future of our business in Newcastle and the North East, I am privileged to work alongside Nicola in delivering against our strategy for the benefit of the whole business across the region,” said Nick.

“Nicola, together with our fellow partners in the other commercial sectors and the wider practice, bring an expertise and approach of which we can be rightly proud.”

Along with their base at Dean Street, Newcastle, Burnetts has offices at, Carlisle and Cockermouth. For further information visit www.burnetts.co.uk