Business Expos in North East England: Opportunities for Networking and Growth in June 2024

As the business landscape continues to evolve, networking and professional development opportunities remain crucial for companies of all sizes. This June, the North East of England will host several notable business expos, providing local enterprises with invaluable chances to connect, learn, and grow. Two significant events stand out: the North East Expo and the Great British Expo.

North East Expo

Scheduled for June 13, 2024, at the Newcastle Racecourse, the North East Expo is one of the premier business events in the region. This expo has garnered a reputation as the largest one-day business event in the area, attracting over 1,000 delegates from diverse sectors​ (North East Expo)​​ (Eventbrite)​. Organized by Fresh Start Events, the expo features:

Exhibitions: More than 160 companies will showcase their products and services, offering attendees a broad spectrum of business solutions and innovations.

More than 160 companies will showcase their products and services, offering attendees a broad spectrum of business solutions and innovations. Seminars and Workshops: The event will host over 15 sessions, covering a range of topics critical to business success. These sessions provide practical insights and strategies from industry experts.

The event will host over 15 sessions, covering a range of topics critical to business success. These sessions provide practical insights and strategies from industry experts. Networking Opportunities: Structured networking events will enable attendees to connect with potential clients, partners, and peers, fostering meaningful business relationships.

The North East Expo’s comprehensive approach ensures that whether you’re looking to improve your operations, develop new capabilities, or take your business to the next level, you’ll find valuable resources and connections at this event.

Great British Expo

Running concurrently on June 12, 2024, the Thames Valley Expo, part of the Great British Expo series, offers another significant platform for business engagement​ (The Great British Expo)​. Although not exclusively in the North East, its relevance and reach make it noteworthy for businesses across the UK. The Great British Expo is renowned for:

Keynote Speeches: Featuring leading entrepreneurs and industry experts who share their insights on business growth, innovation, and market trends.

Featuring leading entrepreneurs and industry experts who share their insights on business growth, innovation, and market trends. Interactive Workshops and Masterclasses: Hands-on sessions designed to equip businesses with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in competitive markets.

Hands-on sessions designed to equip businesses with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in competitive markets. Networking Sessions: These include speed networking and one-on-one meetings, providing structured opportunities to forge new business connections.

The Great British Expo series emphasizes driving sales, building networks, and continuous learning, making it a must-attend for any business aiming to expand its reach and impact.

Why Attend These Expos?

Both expos present unique opportunities for businesses to:

Expand Networks: Meet potential clients, partners, and industry peers.

Meet potential clients, partners, and industry peers. Gain Insights: Learn from successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

Learn from successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders. Showcase Innovations: Present products and services to a wide audience.

Present products and services to a wide audience. Foster Growth: Access resources and strategies to drive business growth and sustainability.

In conclusion, June 2024 promises to be a vibrant month for business activities in the North East of England. The North East Expo and the Great British Expo offer unparalleled opportunities for local businesses to connect, learn, and grow. Whether you’re a startup looking for exposure or an established business seeking new partnerships, these events provide the perfect platform to achieve your business objectives. Don’t miss the chance to be part of these dynamic gatherings and propel your business to new heights.