Expanding engineering firm moves on to Hoults Yard

NEW WORKSPACE … Waterman Aspen’s Area Manager Danny Harland (left), Assistant Director Warren Cooke (centre) and Rhys Hamilton (right) in their new office.

AN expanding civil engineering company has moved into new offices at Newcastle’s ‘business village’ and is already looking for new recruits.

Waterman Aspen offers secondment support to clients in private and public sectors, supplying skilled engineers and planners to work on some of the region’s and UK’s biggest infrastructure projects. The company moved its North East business into a new workspace at Hoults Yard last month.

Waterman Aspen’s regional management team is based in the office, with 46 members of staff working to support clients. The office is led by Regional Director Rhys Hamilton who joined Waterman Aspen in 2015 after several years working on major traffic and highways projects for the private and public sectors in the North and Scotland.

Rhys, originally from Durham, said: “We’re delighted to be at Hoults Yard and we’re already growing from our new office. We’re particularly looking for engineers, technicians, quantity surveyors, project managers and transport planners with good experience.

“We expect to have 50 or more employees by the end of this year.”

The company specialises in highways, transportation, water, environment, rail and utilities projects across the UK.

Waterman Aspen employs almost 900 people, most of whom are seconded into other organisations, including local authorities, delivering major infrastructure projects. Secondments typically run for a few years, though some have been as short as a few weeks and as long as 16 years.

“We’re a great company to work for, and as our reputation grows so does our workforce and the number of contracts we’re working on. We’ve grown by 30 per cent since the Covid pandemic started,” said Rhys.

The company had been looking for a new Newcastle base for a year.

“Hoults Yard has several advantages for us –it’s easily accessible by bus and it’s only a 20 minute walk to the Tyne Bridge or city centre, and there is ample on-site parking with electric charging points. The reception team looks after us well, there are some great food places within the Yard and every floor within our building has at least one kitchen area and shower for those who cycle,” said Rhys.

Waterman Aspen is part of Waterman Group, a consultancy acquired by CTI Engineering Group, a Japanese global engineering company, in 2017. The acquisition has given Waterman Aspen access to cutting-edge technologies and approaches to engineering solutions.

For more about Waterman Aspen, go to https://www.watermanaspen.co.uk

Hoults Yard is part of HyHubs, a collection of Tyneside-based business centres. For more on the company, go to www.hyhubs.com.