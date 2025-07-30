Business Owners from North Tyneside Volunteer for Key Roles in the North Tyneside Business Forum

Two dedicated business owners from North Tyneside have voluntarily taken up key leadership roles within the North Tyneside Business Forum, reflecting their ongoing commitment to strengthening and supporting the local business community.

Angela Tuplin, who runs NE Display on the Chirton Industrial Estate, has been appointed Chair of the Forum. She is joined by Chris Wilson, owner of the Square and Compass Bar in Whitley Bay, who steps into the role of Vice Chair.

Angela said:

“I’m honoured to take on the role of Chair and to continue the brilliant work of the Forum in championing local businesses. North Tyneside is full of entrepreneurial talent, and I’m passionate about helping those businesses grow and thrive through collaboration, support, and shared opportunities.”

Chris added:

“As a business owner and an operations manager at Network Plus, I know how valuable it is to have a platform like the Forum to turn to for advice, networking, and development. I’m excited to work alongside Angela and the wider team to make a real difference for businesses across the Borough.”

Angela and Chris take over from outgoing Chair Michael James, of NE1 Web Design, and outgoing Vice Chair Sangeeta Loomba, who runs Namaste: A Taste of India at Newcastle Quays Outlet Centre.

Reflecting on his time as Chair, Michael said:

“It’s been a privilege to work with such a dedicated team of business owners, and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together. The Forum has gone from strength to strength, and I know Angela and Chris will bring fresh ideas and energy to continue that momentum.”

Supported by North Tyneside Council, the North Tyneside Business Forum plays a vital role in fostering a vibrant and prosperous business community within the Borough. It facilitates growth, innovation, and success for businesses across all sectors and sizes through events, networking, peer support, and signposting to relevant services.

The Forum is run by a management group made up of business representatives from various industries across the Borough. Membership is free and open to any business with a trading address in North Tyneside, regardless of size or sector.

The first major event for the new leadership team will be the North Tyneside Business Awards, taking place on Thursday 20 November at the Village Hotel, Cobalt Business Park. Entries are now open, giving businesses across the Borough the opportunity to showcase their success and innovation.

To find out more, enter the awards, or join the Forum, visit: www.northtynesidebusinessforum.org.uk