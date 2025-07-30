Trustmark roofing nails expansion with new Gateshead HQ

A North East roofing and building specialist is laying strong foundations for future growth after securing a £455,000 loan from Lloyds to purchase a new flagship headquarters in Gateshead.

Trustmark Roofing and Building Limited is relocating to a larger, more prominent site on the Felling Bypass to support its expanding team and growing service offering.

The move marks a major milestone for the business, which previously operated from rented premises in Washington, as it prepares to scale both its domestic and commercial divisions following a period of sustained success.

Founded in 2017 by cousins Chris Dodds and Robert Findlay, Trustmark has grown from a small, family-run venture into a leading regional contractor employing more than 60 people. It now operates 30 installation teams and runs a fleet of 37 vehicles. The new site will also bring Trustmark Windows – a fast-growing division of the company – under one roof for the first time.

Positioned along a major commuter route travelled by around 55,000 vehicles daily, the new headquarters is expected to significantly boost brand visibility. It also offers the security and long-term flexibility that comes with owning rather than leasing business premises.

The deal was backed by Lloyds, which provided a loan covering 70% of the property value. As part of the move, Trustmark is also investing in sustainability measures, with EV charging points already installed and plans underway to add rooftop solar panels – aligning with its ambition to offer greener, more energy-efficient solutions to customers.

Looking ahead, the business has secured a major local authority contract that will bolster its commercial pipeline. This, alongside its well-established domestic services and the continued growth of its window division, sets the stage for further expansion.

Chris Dodds, Managing Director at Trustmark Roofing and Building Limited, said: “Owning our own premises has been a real turning point for the business – it finally feels like we’re home.

“We’ve built this business from the ground up and are proud of how far we’ve come. With support from Lloyds, we’ve secured a space that reflects who we are and gives us room to operate at our full potential. We’re ready and geared up for the next chapter.”

Rosalind Hetherington, Relationship Manager at Lloyds Bank, added: “Trustmark is a fantastic example of a business that’s scaled successfully while staying true to its roots. It’s great to see Chris and the team invest in a space that supports long-term growth but also aligns with their sustainability goals. We’re proud to be part of their journey as they continue to grow their presence across the region.”