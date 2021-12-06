Hundreds of supporters gathered on Friday 26th November at Hardwick Hall Hotel in Sedgefield to celebrate Daisy Chain’s annual Winter Ball.

The flagship event welcomed supporters, families and volunteers for a night of celebration, fundraising and entertainment and raised over £20k for the charity.

The ball featured a night of great food, dancing to live band The Elevation, comedy from Robert White and fundraising activities including an auction with prizes up for grabs including weekend breaks and artwork.

Caroline Hinde, speaker at the Winter Ball whose son accesses support from Daisy Chain said: “The last eighteen months have been really hard. Our eldest son was really struggling, becoming very angry and withdrawn. Daisy Chain changed that.

“Through regular 1:2:1 sessions our son has gained confidence, has chosen to join group activities and, most importantly, he’s happy! I wanted to share our story to help people understand the tremendous difference the support we’ve had from Daisy Chain has made to our lives – I can’t thank them enough.”

Daisy Chain CEO, Neeraj Sharma said: “Our Winter Ball is always a very special occasion. It was brilliant to see so many people who have supported Daisy Chain for many years come along and celebrate with us, as well as being joined by new supporters.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended and made it such a special event as well as helping us raise funds to continue our work supporting autistic children, adults and their families across the Tees Valley.”

The event was sponsored by LJJ Ltd, Cornerstone Business Solutions, HDPL, HMH Civils and Geoffrey Robinson Ltd.

The closure of Daisy Chain’s social enterprise during COVID-19 resulted in financial losses, the funds raised will help to address some of this loss. To find out more about Daisy Chain, visit www.daisychainproject.co.uk