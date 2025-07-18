MG surges into the future at Goodwood Festival of Speed

New MG IM5 and MG IM6 unveiled

Highly-advanced EVs accelerate MG technology offering

Cyber X and Cyberster Black showcase original and exciting MG design

MG is surging into the future at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, unveiling two highly-advanced EVs which accelerate the marque’s technology offering and will appeal to drivers seeking the next level in electric driving performance and intuitive technology for elevated safety, comfort and entertainment.

The sleek MG IM5 executive saloon and MG IM6 SUV are the most innovative cars to be offered by MG with the IM designation referring to Intelligence in Motion and providing a distinctive touchpoint for customers wishing to experience leading-edge automotive technology and design. Introducing the MG IM models today, David Allison Head of Product and Planning for MG said:

“MG has made EV ownership accessible exciting and different with the MG Cyberster convertible leading the way for the brand. But now, we’re seeking to deliver technology leadership and innovation with MG IM, engaging with customers aspiring for the future, today.”

“This means MG IM5 Long Range can travel up to 441 miles on a single charge with the 100 kWh battery option sitting on a new 800V architecture capable of delivering a 10 to 80 percent charge in just 17 minutes. Exhilarating performance and dynamic handling, which MG will always have a passion for, comes with a digital chassis and truly potent acceleration from the powerful electric Hurricane motors with 0-62mph achieved in just 3.2 seconds for MG IM5, and 3.5 seconds for MG IM6.”

MG IM models are defined by technology-led, premium cabins. Innovative features such as Rainy Night Mode and 4 mode One Touch Park Assist, which utilises the car’s 360 degree cameras and autonomous driving capabilities to perform complex parking manoeuvres automatically.

Urban driving is made simpler still with the introduction of revolutionary bi-directional, rear wheel turning technology, dramatically reducing the turning circle on the MG IM5 to 9.98 metres. Supported by Momenta, the assisted driving system offers safe, comfortable, and reliable driving even in the most complex real-world conditions.

A focal point of the cabin is the immersive, ultra-HD 26.3” infotainment display which is supported by a 10.5” touchscreen. All cars feature a stunning panoramic roof and a bespoke audio system featuring 20 speakers with the addition of four in-ceiling Sky Speakers for the richest, fullest sound. Exemplary cabin refinement is achieved with bespoke double-layer laminated windows throughout.

MG is introducing six models into its UK home market, with a choice of 75kWh and 100KwH batteries as well as single and dual motor options. The IM5 range starts at £39,450 for the Standard 75 kWh version, with the Long Range 100 kWh model priced at £44,995, and the 100 kWh Performance variant available for £48,495. The larger IM6 SUV begins at £47,995 for the Long Range 100 kWh model, rising to £50,995 for the Performance version, and increasing to £52,995 for the exclusive Launch Edition.

Breathtaking design from MG

Making its return to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the MG Cyberster impressed in a sophisticated new colour scheme. The Cyberster Black features a luxurious black finish that elevates the car’s striking design. The deep black paint is enhanced with ultra-fine glass particles that create a subtle sparkle. Using a premium paint process usually reserved for luxury cars, the finish appears matte and smooth when still but comes to life with a shimmering effect in motion.

Designed by Jozef Kaban, MG’s Vice President of SAIC Design, the Cyberster Black combines sleek chrome details with an all-black interior, making a strong visual statement.

Also unveiled as a dramatic design concept on the MG stand, the MG Cyber X concept reveals a new direction for the brand’s design language. This compact, all-electric urban explorer captures the creative spirit of MG’s emerging ‘Cyber’ sub-brand combining rugged styling with a city-focused edge. With its matte grey finish and pop-up headlights, the Cyber X features a strong silhouette and confident stance.

As a concept, Cyber X is a celebration of MG’s design potential, offering a glimpse into the future of electric mobility as the brand enters its second century.

A final highlight was the popular return of the MG EX4. Created especially for the Goodwood Festival of Speed by MG’s London design team, the MG EX4 is a bold reimagining of the Metro 6R4 rally legend of the 1980s and moves with the times by using the MG4 XPower’s extremely powerful electric drivetrain. MG’s designers have also created a bold new livery for the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

For more information about MG or to find your nearest dealer, visit www.mg.co.uk.