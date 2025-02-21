BWT Alpine Formula One Team unveils new team colours for 2025 season and rises higher on historic F175 Live launch day

BWT Alpine Formula One Team today unveiled its new team colours for the first time exclusively in front of partners and worldwide media in Shoreditch, London, before taking the stage at The O2 Arena for F175 Live where Team Principal Oliver Oakes and Drivers Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan were joined by Emmy-nominated composer Brian Tyler for a show-stopping performance.

CEO of Renault Group Luca de Meo and Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore were also in attendance at both events alongside loyal team partners including BWT and welcomed new additions to the family in Eni, MSC, Oakberry and Arctic Wolf.

In addition to the livery reveal, the team unleashed its new team campaign, Rise Higher, underlining the commitment to the entire team’s relentless pursuit for performance and success.

[18 February 2025] – BWT Alpine Formula One Team today kickstarted its 2025 FIA Formula One Championship campaign by unveiling its A525 livery on a historic and action-packed launch day at F175 Live in London, United Kingdom.

The team’s 2025 colours blends the iconic Alpine blue with the world-famous pink of Title Partner BWT to form a strikingly eye-catching combination, which is set to take on the global 24-race, five-continent spanning Formula One season. The team proudly presented its fleet of exciting newcomers new sponsors to the car including Eni and MSC.

Alongside the other nine teams at London’s 15,000 capacity O2 Arena for F175 Live, an event to celebrate the sport’s 75th Anniversary, Team Principal Oliver Oakes and Race Drivers Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan took to the stage to present the team’s 2025 colours and season ambitions. The trio were joined by Brian Tyler – the Emmy-nominated composer and the artist renowned for creating the official Formula One theme tune – who exclusively performed “Supernova” under his DJ name “Are We Dreaming” in the build-up to the team’s unveiling.

Earlier in the day, the team exclusively revealed its livery to team partners and worldwide media in an event at Shoreditch, London. CEO of Renault Group Luca de Meo addressed the audience alongside Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore and Oliver Oakes, while Executive Technical Director David Sanchez offered an insight into the technical development and plans for the A525.

It was also the first time the team presented its full roster of drivers for the year with Race Drivers Pierre and Jack on stage with the trio of Test and Reserve Drivers: Paul Aron, Ryo Hirakawa and Franco Colapinto. Following the afternoon event in Shoreditch, Pierre and Jack arrived in style to the O2 Arena for the evening’s F175 Live in an Alpine A290, the 100% electric sporty city car and winner of 2025 Car of the Year.

Oliver Oakes, Team Principal: “Days like this always mark significant milestones in a Formula One season. Firstly, it has been a huge effort at both our factories in Enstone and Viry-Chatillon to prepare for the year ahead. We aim to start the year with strong foundations and it will certainly be another competitive season throughout the grid. it will be important to keep making forward strides and pushing development as far as we dare all the while keeping our attention close on the regulation changes for 2026 and developing that package.”

A525

The A525 is a continued evolution of the A524, which was significantly developed through the 2024 season. In the end – with two podiums achieved at the São Paolo Grand Prix – the team ended the season sixth in the FIA Constructors’ Championship. The team aims to rise to the challenge and continue its momentum in 2025. The A525 will first be on track in Bahrain in a shakedown on 24 February with both Pierre and Jack splitting the 200km-limited day before three-days of pre-season testing in Bahrain later that week.

David Sanchez, Executive Technical Director: “It has been a particularly busy winter for the team so credit to everyone involved at the factories for their work in developing the ambitious A525 car while maintaining some perspective on next year’s development. The A525 is a continued evolution of the A524 where he have refined some details and aimed to improve some weaknesses in order to find more performance. We changed direction last year, which allowed us more scope to push the limit on development and we have been pleased with how this has progressed so far. Now we aim to maximise this car’s evolution and progress the overall package in its current form as far as we can.”

Pierre Gasly: “This time of year is always so exciting because we are just around the corner from the season start and seeing the end result of all the hard work from the off-season. I am entering my eighth year in Formula One and I am just as excited to get the season underway as I was when I made my debut midway in 2017. I have been working hard over the winter months to prepare myself for the year and I am looking forward to getting out on track next week and getting my first feel of the A525.”

Jack Doohan: “I am looking forward to the 2025 season with BWT Alpine Formula One Team and making the step up to the full-time race seat. To have been able to make my debut with the team last year in Abu Dhabi was a dream come true and a great opportunity to familiarise myself with the weekend set up ahead of this coming season. Now I am excited to get back out on track and test the A525 in Bahrain ahead of my home race in Australia next month.”