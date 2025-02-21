The Kia PV5 PBV redefines space and mobility with exterior design unveiling ahead of world premiere

Kia unveils exterior design of PV5 Passenger and PV5 Cargo models, the brand’s first dedicated PBVs

Highly diverse in nature, all PV5 models share consistent design values and the same solid, bold character and capable attitude

More details on PV5 derivatives, conversions, and product offerings to be unveiled at the upcoming 2025 Kia EV Day

Kia Corporation today unveiled the exterior design of its PV5 Passenger and PV5 Cargo models ahead of the brand’s second Kia EV Day, which will be held in Tarragona, Spain.

Previewed by the Concept PV5 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2024, the mid-sized PV5, is the first model to make its debut under Kia’s new Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) global business strategy.

Designed to redefine the concepts of space and mobility, the PV5 will leverage Kia’s world-leading EV technology and fulfil the diverse needs of a broad customer base by providing unprecedented flexibility and customisation through innovative modularity.

Kia will offer the PV5 in several configurations, including the base models: the ‘Passenger Van’ designed for passenger convenience, and the ‘Cargo Van’ optimised for freight transport. Additionally, derivative models and converted (specialised) variants will be revealed at the 2025 Kia EV Day.

The Kia PV5’s contemporary design transcends traditional light commercial vehicles, featuring a fresh aesthetic that emphasises flexibility and customisation through a modular approach.

“While the PV5 is offered in three different body styles to provide innovative solutions for a diverse range of customer needs, they all embody the same consistent design values inspired by Kia’s design philosophy, Opposites United,” said Karim Habib, Head of Kia Global Design. “Each model confidently expresses a solid, bold, futuristic character and a highly capable attitude.”

What are the Kia PV5’s design philosophy and key exterior features?

When viewed from the front, the Kia PV5 Passenger Van and PV5 Cargo Van models offer a similar appearance. Each variant is defined by a bold and futuristic character, projected by a clean upper area.

Signature technical lighting integrates with the vehicle’s A-pillar, while the overall design exemplifies Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ philosophy, which combines a sleek upper body with a robust, technical lower section.

The PV5’s black geometric wheel arch claddings and rocker panels give the vehicle an ultra-capable, almost off-road-like appearance, while PV5’s clean profile demonstrates how Kia’s PBV technology redefines space and mobility. The corners of the sturdy lower bumper are interchangeable, serving both aesthetic and protective functions.

Kia PV5 Passenger Van Design

The PV5 Passenger’s refined geometric profile accentuates its contemporary look and delivers excellent visibility thanks to the large window area, made possible by a low beltline. The model’s window area is framed by striking black graphic glass surrounds that contrast with the PV5’s body colour.

Robust black geometric wheel arch claddings and rocker panels give continuity with Kia’s SUV lineup and suggest an off-road character, confidently linking the high-tech upper cabin with the more rugged and purposeful lower body.

The bold signature lighting and sleek black accents on the main headlight units elevate the PV5’s modern appeal, while the parting line in profile enhances the geometric silhouette and contributes to a tough aesthetic.

The rear of the PV5 Passenger highlights the PBV’s robust, modern character and projects a functional, logical nature. The elegantly chamfered D-pillar line extends to the rear, enhancing the vehicle’s sense of volume.

The PV5 also features a single lift-up tailgate door, set above a strong bumper that mirrors the protective corners at the front. The body colour stretches from the side to the rear, amplifying a horizontal stance and creating unified visual continuity of design.

Kia PV5 Cargo Van Design

While the PV5 Cargo shares the same geometric design as the PV5 Passenger, it features a boxier profile that reflects its enhanced space efficiency. Clean, modern aesthetics with a clear sense of order to each element elevate the PV5 Cargo’s design over traditional light commercial vehicles.

A key difference lies in the Cargo’s twin side-opening tailgate doors, which provide optimal practicality and easy access for loading and unloading, allowing users to customize their experience to meet their specific needs.

The rear design complements the sleek side lines, providing a solid and modern look. This approach boosts load capacity and creates a more spacious, open feel.

Looking Ahead: 2025 Kia EV Day

Kia will host its 2025 Kia EV Day in Tarragona, Spain, on 24 February, during which Kia will unveil the PV5’s product offerings, including derivative models and various conversion options, in conjunction with its strategic plans for the PBV business. Detailed design and product features of the PV5 will be officially revealed on 27 February, and an event video will be released on the Kia Worldwide YouTube channel in March.